Woman Shares Her Boss's Reaction To Her 'I Quit' Resignation Letter After She Was Told To 'Put It In Writing'

When you decide it’s time to leave your job, a writing a resignation letter may or may not be necessary, depending on the circumstances. But one woman’s boss decided that delivering her two-week notice in person wasn’t enough and demanded that she follow up with an official letter of resignation.

In a short TikTok video from 2021, the former employee named Nancy told viewers that she had put in her resignation a few days prior but that her boss demanded she confirms it in writing.

So, she kept it short and not-so-sweet with an 'I quit' note.

Nancy documented her journey through the office and to her supervisor’s door, where she entered and left her resignation letter on the desk. The boss probably anticipated some thoughtful letter about how hard it was to leave and how the woman will miss working there.

Instead, she got a handwritten note that simply said, “I quit. Nancy.” Apparently, the unusual way of resigning did not go over well with the boss.

In the next shot, Nancy shared a video showing a message that said, “Nancy… Come see me.”

Viewers were impressed by the woman’s willingness to go all out on principle. One person commented, “You burned the extra calories to prove a point. Nancy, you, my friend, are amazing!”

People laughed at the incident and speculated that the boss was hoping for an ‘I’m sorry for your loss’ or an ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ sympathy card. They made sure the TikToker knew that she was under no obligation to quit again in writing after already submitting her notice.

You might be wondering if resignation letters are a ‘best practice’ when quitting a job and they can be. The correspondence details your intentions for the job so they are aware and can take steps to fill in the gap once you leave.

Now, it should be said that resignation letters can also cause some unintended consequences. First, it is proof that you quit the job and were not terminated, potentially barring you from collecting unemployment compensation. But some employees would rather have the dignity of quitting than being terminated, so knowing what’s most important to you is vital.

The letter serves as an employment record as well, allowing the company to track how much notice you gave and the reasons you resigned. This can help them determine if you are eligible to be rehired should you decide to reapply at the business in the future.

An official resignation letter shows that you respect your employer and their need to have continuity in their business. It maintains a good rapport and positive relationship, which might come in handy if you need to use the job for a reference.

If you do believe that submitting a resignation letter is in your best interest, include your name, phone number, address, the company name, the date submitted and last day you plan on working, the reasons for leaving, and your plan for transitioning your duties.

If, for any reason, the environment at work has made submitting a resignation letter and hanging around for two weeks impossible, do what you think is best for you because no matter what, you will always be replaceable in the workplace and business will continue with or without you.

