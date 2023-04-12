Woman Hangs Up On Job Recruiter During Interview After Learning That She Would Have To Work A 6-Day Week

A woman didn't think twice about turning down a job after learning how many hours she have to dedicate to the position.

In a TikTok video, Lauren Morgan explained that she had been searching for a job, and after applying and hearing back for a phone interview for a company, she was shocked to learn just how much she would be tasked with if she would've been hired.

Morgan turned down the position during a phone interview after learning she'd have to work a 6-day week.

In Morgan's video, she revealed that she had gotten a phone screening interview, which is a phone call to determine if a candidate is fit to move on to an interview with the hiring manager, with a job recruiter to work in an entry-level operations role for the NYC-based app, Pulsd.

"First of all, the [job recruiter] was really nice," Morgan clarified. "But, we're talking about the job, like [my] qualifications, expectations for the job, and what [I'm] looking for."

While the bulk of the conversation had been pleasant, as soon as it comes to the end of the interview, the job recruiter tells Morgan the hours and days she would need to be in the office for work.

The recruiter informs Morgan that the position is five days a week in the office, and even after she left for the day, she would need to "still be checking" her work email once she got home to "follow up with people."

Morgan would also need to come into the office at least one day during the weekend, so either Saturday or Sunday, depending on her preference or if her boss needed her on a specific day. Immediately after hearing that, Morgan knew she was not going to be accepting the job or moving forward in the interview process.

"He's like, 'So, what are your thoughts on that?' I literally just go, 'I'm feeling like with the salary and not really having any work-life balance, being that it is a six-day work week, and still having to do my job when I get home. It's just not aligned, but I really hope that you find what you're looking for.'"

After politely turning down the opportunity, Morgan proceeded to hang up.

Many experts have pointed out that forcing employees to work six to seven days a week is not as productive as employers may believe. According to CNN, studies found that workers who put in long hours at offices and work constantly are at higher odds of developing depression.

While speaking with Business Insider, executive coach Tasha Eurich, Ph.D., explained: "We actually get stupider when we work too much." Eurich pointed out that working fewer hours and taking more breaks and occasional vacations can help employees be more productive.

In the comments section, people agreed with Morgan's decision not to accept a role that wouldn't allow her any time to herself.

"What could possibly [be] that important?" one TikTok user inquired. "Like, jobs aren't real. The emails can wait a day."

Another user pointed out that employers demand these expectations from their employees, but won't pay them anywhere near their deserved amount. "Then the salary is $42,000 a year." Morgan replied to that comment, writing, "It's barely livable after rent and necessities."

"Everyone trying to move to 4 days. [A] random company, 'How about 6 days and keep working after you leave the office?!'" a third user remarked.

A fourth user wrote, "Wow they aren’t even trying to hide it. As a person in recruitment, that’s a nightmare."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.