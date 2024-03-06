Restaurant Creates A 'Wall Of Shame' Where Servers Are Reprimanded For Not Getting 20% Tips From Customers

A restaurant has come under fire after mandating that their servers make a certain amount of tips or risk being publicly reprimanded.

In a TikTok video, a content creator who goes by the username @officialbw and makes content about the restaurant industry shared one of the worst restaurant policies he's ever seen.

The restaurant created a 'wall of shame' where servers are reprimanded for not getting 20% tips from customers.

The man explained that a restaurant in Florida, which he generously didn't name, has a mandate where all of the servers are required to make at least 20% tip averages. If they don't, the servers end up on what is called the "wall of shame" and risk losing out on shifts.

The TikToker showed a photo of the wall, where the names of the servers were written with the percentage of tips they'd made next to them. Those who hadn't reached 20% were highlighted.

"Like Katie here... she's only at 19%. You better get your act together," he joked. "Harley, she only has 19%! Harley, you're on the edge!"

For those servers who had gone above the mandated 20% tips, @officialbw questioned if there was a reward or incentive in place. "What about Carrie here who has 22%? Does she get a bonus? Does she get extra shifts or maybe a free plate of food?" he inquired.

However, the controversial "wall of shame" doesn't just extend to a lack of tips. Servers are also put on there if they don't follow directions or do something incorrectly. For example, one server was written up for not putting the salad tongs back in the expo, something that was apparently gone over in their meetings.

Having a "wall of shame" in the first place is incredibly questionable as it's a public humiliation tactic that won't persuade this restaurant's staff to do a better job. Creating a culture of fear where servers are most likely terrified of ending up on this wall will only end with employees focusing more on avoiding punishments than attempting to excel in providing positive and meaningful service to their customers.

Furthermore, tipping isn't in the control of a server. So many restaurant staff work to provide the best possible service to customers, only to be tipped a lackluster few dollars.

Should servers be reprimanded for that? Absolutely not! And instead of creating a "wall of shame," the manager of this restaurant should have individual meetings with the servers if they feel there is an issue.

Most Americans feel that tipping has gotten out of hand.

According to a survey from Bankrate, two-thirds of Americans have a dim view of tipping, and nearly one-third of customers believe tipping culture has spiraled out of control.

While the debate regarding tipping at coffee shops or for pick-up orders is valid, when you dine in at a restaurant where you are being served, you should be tipping at least 20%. However, some people disagree and argue that servers either don't deserve tips or that tipping shouldn't be relegated to the customers at all.

The argument that restaurant employers should pay their staff fair, liveable wages is reasonable and correct. Unfortunately, that choice is not one that servers can make, and until they are better paid, they rely on tips to supplement their incomes.

"If you’re going to a restaurant, you know that part of your experience is going to be gratuity," Diane Gottsman, a nationally recognized etiquette expert, told CNBC. She recommended customers tip servers between 15% to 20%. "[When] you’re paying for the meal, you also factor in the gratuity."

Ultimately, the tip that a server receives is often out of their control. This Florida restaurant's approach to addressing what they deem as performance issues isn't sustainable, and won't fix anything. Instead, it'll likely end up creating a toxic and unsupportive workplace environment.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.