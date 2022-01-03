Marjorie Taylor Greene Reacts To Being Suspended From Facebook & Permanently Banned From Twitter

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook has been suspended hours after her Twitter account was permanently banned by the company.

The congresswoman confirmed her suspension in a Telegram post, calling the company’s decision "beyond censorship of speech."

Greene's Twitter ban comes after several warnings and follows her violation of the company's Covid-19 Misleading Information Policy.

Why was Marjorie Taylor Greene banned from Twitter?

Greene’s personal account has been permanently suspended so the offending tweet is no longer viewable. However, several screenshots and quotes are floating around online showing the offending tweet.

Greene has been quoted by several sources as saying that there were, “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.”

Greene made this statement based on incomplete and misrepresented data that appears to have been specifically sought out to support her anti-vaccine stance.

In a fashion typical of the representative, Greene released a statement after the suspension stating, “Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to her permanent Twitter suspension on GETTR. pic.twitter.com/fgyUUH42vK — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) January 3, 2022

Greene also went on to say, “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth… That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

As of the time of writing, it appears that Greene has been temporarily suspended from Facebook.

Representative Greene is no stranger to running afoul of Twitter’s misinformation policies.

Greene’s ban comes after her 5th strike from Twitter.

Twitter made a statement to The Independent regarding Greene’s ban, saying that, “We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

The Georgia representative has taken on vaccines and has repeatedly made false claims about their safety and efficacy.

There is no evidence to even suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines are anything but extremely safe.

When a few dozen people developed blood clots in connection with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the problem was quickly isolated and the preexisting conditions associated with the blood clots were identified. Tragically, 9 people died in connection with the J&J blood clots, but now, people with the preexisting condition are simply given one of the other vaccines instead.

Representative Greene’s politically motivated, false, anti-vaccine statements, on the other hand, have likely caused far more deaths and hospitalizations than any vaccine.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for spreading misinformation online.

Greene’s long and sordid history with the truth is effectively a part of her brand at this point, representing several fringes, extremist positions within the Republican party.

One of Greene’s famous, pre-Covid, conspiracies is the "Camp Fire Laser Beam Conspiracy."

In 2018 Greene made a post on Facebook that is no longer available in which she wondered as to the origin of deadly California wildfires.

Greene wrote in her post, “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.”

Greene went into further detail about her space laser theory, saying, “If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented."

"What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E.”

These bizarre claims that have been the basis of her career have finally gone too far as Twitter cracks down on Greene's misinformation.

