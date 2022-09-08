Why Meghan Markle Didn’t Go With Prince Harry To The Queen’s Deathbed Despite Being In London

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Balmoral estate with family by her side.

Among the Royals who made the journey to Scotland were Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry but notably absent was Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Markle, who live full-time in the US after stepping back from their official roles in the Royal family back in 2020, were both in London when it was announced that the 96-year-old’s health had rapidly declined.

However, it appears only Prince Harry opted to make the journey to Balmoral. He was seen arriving alone, shortly after the Queen died.

Meghan Markle remained in London when the Queen passed away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both in London to attend the WellChild Awards but pulled out when Queen Elizabeth’s poor health was revealed.

Despite initial reports claiming both Prince Harry and his wife were making the journey, a Royal reporter revealed Markle opted to stay behind.

A Sussex spokesman confirms that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will be traveling to Scotland. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 8, 2022

Kate Middleton also did not travel to the Queen’s side.

Prince William’s wife remained at the couple’s home in Windsor to care for the couple’s three children.

She was photographed leaving her home by car to collect Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from their first day back at school today.

It is unclear if Markle and Prince Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, joined the couple in London but it is possible she chose to stay with her kids instead of going to Scotland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a close relationship to the Queen.

Despite reports of ongoing tension between the couple and Prince Harry’s brother and father, who will now be King, the pair have seemingly remained close with the Queen.

The two named their daughter after her and made a rare return to the United Kingdom in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s passing will bring together a family whose relationships appear to be still fraught.

In August, Markle hinted in an interview with The Cut that she was struggling to forgive her in-laws.

“It takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” she told the outlet.

“I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

A source close to the Royal family told Entertainment Tonight they were “disappointed” by these comments.

"They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family — claiming a need for privacy — she continues to publicize family matters in public,” the source said.

