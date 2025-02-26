Why Jennifer Lopez Is Being Blamed For The Passing Of Her Hair Stylist Jesus Guerrero

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero is being remembered as an artist with unmatched talent after his sudden death at 34 years old. Guerrero, who was known for working with stars including Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Katy Perry, passed away after experiencing complications from pneumonia over the weekend — and some people are blaming Lopez for his death.

As his clients and family members continue to pay tribute to the late stylist, many people are wondering if his death could have been prevented by none other than his longtime client, Jennifer Lopez. Lopez was Guerrero’s last client just days before his death — and she was allegedly aware of the poor state of his health before reportedly leaving him in Dubai.

Now, some people are placing blame on Lopez since she allegedly did not stay with him during a business trip when he fell ill.

On February 19, 55-year-old Lopez took a business trip to Dubai and brought Guerrero along with her. She shared an Instagram post captioned, “Business Trip,” and tagged Guerrero, seemingly crediting him for her hair look.

Guerrero returned home to Los Angeles the following day. However, some people report that during the trip, the stylist felt ill and that Lopez had left him in Dubai while she flew back to Los Angeles on her own.

“I know at the end of the day, this was a professional working relationship," pop culture influencer @allegedlyspeaking shared in a TikTok video. "But you’re telling me I'm responsible for someone being in a foreign country, and then they get sick in that foreign country because they're there working for me, and I'm supposed to just leave them and go to the next thing? I don’t think so.”

“I genuinely cannot imagine how J.Lo is feeling, but she already has a reputation for being a diva for being selfish, and this honestly just puts her in a ten times worse light. This man deserved way better,” she added.

Many commenters believed that Lopez should’ve stayed with the ill Guerrero or at least offered to pay for his medical care and anything else he may have needed to safely fly home. While Guerrero did make it back to Los Angeles, he reportedly began experiencing complications from the untreated pneumonia and by the time he got to a hospital, it was too late.

One man who publicly accused Lopez of abandoning Guerrero has since apologized for placing blame.

After learning of Guerrero's death, Dripology CEO Hamed Afshari posted a since-deleted Instagram story calling out the "negligence" of Lopez's team for leaving Guerrero in Dubai while they flew back to Los Angeles.

"No one should ever be abandoned like that," Ahmed wrote, "especially someone as beloved as Jesus."

However, Ahmed later recanted his statement, noting that he "did not have all the facts of the situation."

“I have since learned that the teams Jesus was with, and those close to him, did all that they could to find him care and bring him home," Ahmed wrote.

Others online agreed that it was not Lopez's responsibility to ensure that Guerrero returned home in good health.

“He’s [Guerrero] signed to an agency and his agency handles his bookings. Why would you guys expect J. Lo to take care of him like a mother? He was there to do a job. His agency is in charge of him,” one TikTok user noted.

“I forgot the part where J.Lo is a doctor… Why on earth would she stay?” another commented.

It is important to note that in addition to losing a trusted hairstylist so tragically, Lopez also lost a dear friend.

Lopez expressed her feelings about Guerrero in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

"It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room,” she wrote.

“You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did.”

Lopez admits that she has had “trouble putting the words together for the last few days.”

“The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you."

“Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel.”

No matter the circumstances of Guerrero’s passing, it is clear that his clients are also grieving and we should avoid pointing fingers. Guerrero's family has launched a GoFundMe page to secure costs of bringing his belongings back to Houston, Texas where his family resides. The page has since raised $96,000 and Guerrero's family extended their appreciation for supporters.

Guerrero's longtime client and friend, Kylie Jenner, has since offered to pay for Guerrero's funeral costs and shared a heartbreaking Instagram post detailing their bond.

"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she wrote. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

