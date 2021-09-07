The Satanic Temple Is Legally Challenging Texas’ Abortion Law & Fighting For Our Reproductive Freedom

While horrified Americans watched as Texas passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws to date, many were stunned to see an unlikely challenger emerge from shadows — none other than The Satanic Temple (TST).

The organization, which cites itself as non-religious and is located in Salem, Massachusetts, is backing protestors and its Texas members by penning a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Why is The Satanic Temple challenging Texas' abortion law?

The group is arguing that their members should be allowed to access abortion pills without regulatory action in Texas.

The temple is trying to use its status as a religious organization to claim its right to abortion as a faith-based right.

As per the Temple's Seven Fundamental Tenets, "One's body alone is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone." In short, bodily autonomy is something seen as sacred by the group.

TST reached out to the FDA, requesting that Texas Temple members be allowed access to the abortion pills Mifepristone and Misoprostol as per the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The act was originally created to allow Native Americans access to peyote for religious rituals but the Satanic Temple now argue that, because of the act, they should be able to accessabortifacients.

“As the courts affirm the rights of religious organizations to practice their faith, TST is demanding our religious rights to abortion access without unnecessary state interference,” the Satanic Temple’s website states.

The Satanic Temple wants to protect members from Texas' abortion restrictions.

"The Satanic Temple stands ready to assist any member that shares its deeply-held religious convictions regarding the right to reproductive freedom," reads the Temple's Twitter account.

"Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in Texas and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy to contact The Satanic Temple so we may help them fight this law directly."

TST stands ready to assist any member who shares our deeply-held religious convictions regarding the right to reproductive freedom. Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in TX and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy(1/3) — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 3, 2021

The Temple is hoping to protect what is left of Roe vs. Wade by including abortion access as part of their right to religious freedom.

TST launched the Satanic Reproductive Freedom Fundraiser.

The organization is aiming to raise funds to protect its members' reproductive rights.

Lucien Greaves, the organization's co-founder and spokesperson, stated, “We will not be intimidated into silence by an unjust law or an authoritarian state government. We intend to fight.”

TST'S "Abortion Ritual" requires a medical examination to determine "whether there are 'contraindications' to obtaining an abortion as defined by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists or the American Academy of Family Physicians."

To receive abortifacients, the member must then return to TST with a physician’s certification proving there are no risks in pursuing the procedure.

Twitter is learning the organization is atheist, not Satanic.

The Temple's unlikely entry in the pro-choice movement has provided some clarity on who and what Satanist stand for.

"Interesting how a religion that supposedly worships satan is the only religious organization ACTUALLY FIGHTING FOR HUMAN RIGHTS. This s--t is too crazy for even tv. As someone who grew up religious & no longer follows any faith, I stand with TST in their efforts," wrote one user.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

TST quote tweeted the post, clarifying they don't worship anyone.

For the record, we don't worship Satan. https://t.co/XEFfkMZ1Fv — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 3, 2021

Another user chimed in, explaining to another that, "Satan is used as kinda a metaphorical figure for anti-christian supremacy, if that helps at all."

"Since the majority of the work TST does is combating Christian tyranny in a country with religious freedom Satan, the villain of the bible, is a good mascot."

TST doesn't believe in the existence of Satan, supernatural beings, or magic, unlike the Church of Satan, which believes in the latter. Despite common misconceptions, the organization is taking it all in stride.

If you want to sell your soul, get rich, or join the Illuminati, you're simply out of luck. As their FAQ quips, "Please look elsewhere."

Yona Dervishi is a writer who is currently working at YourTango as an editorial intern. She covers topics pertaining to news and entertainment.