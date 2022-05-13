Johnny Depp’s Ex Who Accused Him Of Throwing A Wine Bottle At Her Will Testify In Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard is set to resume on May 16 after a week-long hiatus.

The trial will see Heard’s testimony continue before she faces cross-examination from her ex-husband’s legal team.

Those following the trial can also expect to see new witnesses including Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, and actress Ellen Barkin who is reported to be giving video testimony.

Why Ellen Barkin will testify in Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

Barkin and Depp briefly dated while filming “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” together in the late 1990s.

In testimony included in Depp’s 2020 libel lawsuit against “The Sun” after they labeled him a “wife-beater” in an article, Barkin detailed some dark allegations about her relationship with Depp.

Ellen Barkin alleged that Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle at her during an argument.

“Yes, Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room, in one instance, in Las Vegas, while we were shooting ‘Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas,’” she reportedly said.

Barkin confirmed that the bottle did not hit her or anyone else.

She also states that he never physically assaulted her in any way.

"Did Johnny Depp ever hit you?"

Ellen Barkin: No, he did not.

"Did he ever kick you?"

EB: No, he did not.

"Did he ever cause anything physically, touch you in an assaulted way, to actually touch you?"

EB: No, he did not.



Ellen Barkin did accuse Johnny Depp of being verbally abusive.

“There is always an air of violence around him,” Barkin said of Depp during the trial that he ultimately lost.

“There was just this world of violence,” she continued, “He is a yeller. He is verbally abusive.”

Johnny Depp denied Ellen Barkin’s allegations.

Depp has refuted all of Barkin’s claims and alleged that the actress held a “grudge” against him because he ended their relationship.

"A sexual element began with Ms. Barkin which lasted for months on and off, really because she was making the film I was making at the time, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," Depp said in court.

"She wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that. I didn't feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin."

If Barkin delivers a similar testimony in Depp’s current lawsuit, it will be the first time the jury has heard from another of his exes.

Heard has previously mentioned a rumor that Depp was violent to another ex, Kate Moss, prompting speculation that the model could testify in the lawsuit.

