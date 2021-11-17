Tennessee Rapper Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis While Visiting A Cookie Shop

Rapper Young Dolph was shot dead in Memphis on Wednesday, November 17, law enforcement have confirmed.

The incident took place at a local business called Makeda's Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd where Young Dolph was reportedly visiting.

Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Quavo and more have all expressed their condolences for the rapper since the announcement was made.

Meanwhile, fans have also been grieving the Memphis star.

Who shot Young Dolph?

Young Dolph was shot and killed by someone who drove up to Makeda's Butter Cookies.

The gunman has not yet been identified.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, says the rapper entered the premises to buy cookies and the shooting occurred at around 1 pm.

Young Dolph’s Lamborghini was still parked in the parking lot of the bakery when reporters arrived to the scene.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. was 36 years old.

Young Dolph was previously shot in 2017.

The rapper was injured in a shooting in LA in 2017 after being shot outside a Hollywood retail store.

Initially some suspected that fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti was involved in the shooting.

Gotti was initially named as a person of interest in relation to the shooting but was later cleared.

Another man, Corey McClendon of Memphis, was arrested for the attempted murder but was later released without charges.

It was never determined whether Gotti and McClendon were associates but both had been arrested together in 2010 after five people were shot in the parking lot of Level II nightclub on American Way.

Also in 2017, Young Dolph was fired at in Charlotte, North Carolina. Gotti associate, Blac Youngsta (real name, Sammie Benson), was among the men charged in that incident.

Young Dolph and Yo Gotti have long standing beef.

Though the origins of their feud have never been confirmed, it is rumored that it originated in 2014.

Dolph — then just emerging as a mixtape artist — publicly stated that he’d turned down an offer to join Gotti’s CMG record label.

In 2016, both released albums that were seen as an attempt to rival one another on the charts.

Both rappers, and Blac Youngsta, have dissed one another on songs over the past number of years, only adding to the alleged feud.

Young Dolph was well-respected in Memphis.

The rapper’s death will be grieved by a city who knew him for both his music and his philanthropy.

Young Dolph is well known for speaking to school children and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School as well as handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.