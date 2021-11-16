Paris Hilton's Husband Allegedly Has A Secret 9-Year-Old Daughter That He Has Only Met Once

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum may have just made it down the aisle, but their wedding is already old news now that it has been reported that Reum has a secret love child.

A source with direct knowledge claims the venture capitalist has only met his 9-year-old daughter once.

He fathered the child with Laura Bellizzi, who appears to keep a low profile.

Who is Laura Bellizzi?

Bellizzi is a former reality TV star who became pregnant with the daughter she shares with Reum in 2011.

She appeared on a VH1 show.

Bellizzi made her reality TV debut when she appeared in the VH1 series Secrets of Aspen in 2010. It is unclear if she starred in any other shows or continued her career beyond that point.

Bellizzi also dated Mel Gibson.

When she initially became pregnant, it was initially suspected that Hollywood star Mel Gibson was the father of her child as the pair had briefly dated.

Bellizzi is from Chicago.

Though she now lives in California, Bellizzi is reported to be a Chicago native.

This is also where Hilton’s new husband, Carter Reum, is from though it is unclear exactly how the two met or when they dated.

Reum’s father was the former chairman, president and CEO of Chicago-based Amsted Industries, one of the largest enterprises in the country and now worth $4 billion, according to Forbes.

Reum and his brother, Courtney, were early investors in the security firm Ring, as well as the shoe brand Rothy’s and Snapchat.

Carter Reum reportedly pays child support to Bellizzi.

Reum reportedly signed a document confirming that he is the father of Bellizzi’s child but never took a paternity test.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child,” said a spokesperson for Reum.

“While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

The author and entrepreneur reportedly has a net worth of $40 million.

Carter Reum’s daughter was reportedly hurt by his wedding to Paris Hilton.

The high-profile wedding was attended by stars like Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie but Reum’s daughter was not invited.

“I cannot begin to describe the pain she feels,” a second source said. “She is of an age now where she is cognizant and wants her paternal family to hear her and know her. He may not claim or love her, but she claims and loves him and his family.”

Carter and Paris have been open about starting a family.

The heiress has talked about undergoing IVF treatments in the hopes of having twins.

This has also caused Reum’s daughter to feel left out of her father’s life, according to sources.

“She saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him,” the source says.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.