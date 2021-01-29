Paris Hilton Reveals IVF Journey In Effort To Have Twins With Boyfriend Carter Reum — Meet Him

An actress, entrepreneur, model, singer, DJ, designer, and socialite all in one, Paris Hilton has been a household name for close to two decades.

In recent years, Hilton has continued to DJ, model, and design to great success. But now it appears Hilton is looking to settle down and start a family with longtime boyfriend Carter Reum.

On Jan. 26, Paris Hilton opened up about her IVF journey and revealed she and Reum can't wait for "that next step."

Hilton is pursuing In Vitro Fertilization in the hopes of conceiving twins and gushed about her joy at having Reum by her side through the process. Though these two have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, we do know a few details about the man Hilton is calling "the one".

Who is Paris Hilton's boyfriend, Carter Reum?

Hilton has had plenty of high-profile relationships but it looks like her dating days are over as she and Reum plan to start a family soon. Here's what we know about Carter Reum.

Carter Reum is a very successful entrepreneur and investor.

Reum is a notable entrepreneur. He and his brother Courtney co-founded VEEV Spirits, which Inc. Magazine has billed as one of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. One percent of VEEV's sales are donated to rainforest preservation and other environmental causes.

He is also the co-founder of the investment firm M13. As part of M13, Reum has successfully invested in SpaceX, Lyft, Warby Parker, and Pinterest.

Reum has also found success as an author.

Reum and brother Courtney are the co-authors of the 2018 book Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success With Unconventional Advice From The Trenches. Published by Jeter Publishing, the book received advance praise from the likes of Tony Robbins, Arianna Huffington, AOL co-founder Steve Case and TOMS Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie.

As further proof that Reum is well-liked by other entrepreneurs, Richard Branson spoke about Reum in his best-selling book Screw Business As Usual. Branson is notably an investor in the aforementioned M13, as are Huffington and Silas Chou.

Reum's father was also successful in the business world.

Reum's father Robert was the CEO of Amsted Industries. A graduate of Yale University, he was a star player on the Yale Bulldogs basketball team. Following his studies at Yale, he completed an M.B.A. at Harvard Business School and a J.D. from the University Of Michigan.

Prior to joining the Amsted team, Mr. Reum was president and CEO of The Interlake Corporation, which was successfully sold to the British multi-national group GKN PLC in 1999. In 1976, he had co-authored an article in the Harvard Business Review with his wife Sherry Milliken Reum.

Reum and Hilton have been together since 2019.

Reum is "in the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends," and was introduced to Hilton through their social group in late 2019.

A year after their relationship began, Hilton gave a rare insight into her love life by sharing adorable snaps from their anniversary vacation. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. I’ve heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you."

Reum has a social media presence.

Reum appears to have publicly-visible accounts on Twitter and Instagram. However, the Twitter account hasn't been updated by Reum since October 2015.

He primarily uses Instagram to post about business-related activity and high-profile appearances. While his Facebook account appears to be for people who know him, the publicly-available bio for his Facebook account is primarily focused on his professional responsibilities: "Founder of M13 & VEEV. Tech Investor. Former Goldman Sachs Investor Banker. Future Astronaut."

Reum and Hilton are trying to start a family.

Even though the couple keeps things relatively private on social media, Hilton opened up about just how serious their relationship is as she revealed she had begun seeking IVF treatment to help the couple have their first child.

She spoke of how she had waited her whole life to find the right person to start a family with. "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," Hilton said, "And I haven't got to experience that, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Hilton also revealed that it was Kim Kardashian, who has been public about her own IVF and surrogacy journey, who first suggested Paris look into IVF.

The heiress says she has always wanted to have twins and is hoping for a boy and a girl. Hilton said she has already finished the egg extractions, and noted "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it."

Darren Paltrowitz is a New York-based writer, editor and author. He is also the host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.com.