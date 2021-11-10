Malala Yousafzi Shares Photos From Intimate Wedding Ceremony — Meet Her Husband

Malala Yousafzi has made her wedding announcement on social media!

Yousafzi, a Pakistani female education activist and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, shared stunning images of her wedding alongside new husband, Asser Malik.

The rare look into her private life has left many wonder who is the lucky groom?

Who is Asser Malik?

Yousafzi's husband lives a much quieter life than his well-known wife but there is still plenty to know about him.

Asser Malik works for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is from Lahore, Pakistan and works at the Pakistan Cricket Board as a General Manager High Performance.

He is also an entrepreneur and owns an amateur cricket league called “Last Man Stands”.

Yousafzi is an avid cricket fan and even gives the sport a shourt out in her Instagram bio.

"Girls' education advocate, @malalafund co-founder, cricket fan," her bio reads.

He graduated from college in 2012.

Malik graduated from Aitchison College in Lahore, in 2012, as well as Lahore University of Management Sciences, where he earned a degree in economics and political science.

Meanwhile, his wife and girls education activist graduated from Oxford University in 2020 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

The couple married in Birmingham, England.

Theyhad an Islamic wedding ceremony known as nikkah. There have not been many details about their wedding as the couple had an intimate ceremony with their families.

However, we did manage to get a glimpse of their wedding as the couple posted pictures on Instagram. Yousafzi expressed her happiness about the wedding and seeked prayers for the future in her Instagram caption.

Yousafzi wore a simple pink suit, also known as a salwar kameez with a gold maang tika on her forehead and henna on her hands. Malik was studded in a black suit with a light pink tie to match Malala’s dress.

Yousafzi previously seemed reluctant to marry.

She surprised everyone when she introduced her husband on Instagram as she had been quite uncertain about marriage. In an interview for Vogue she had stated her views about marriage and how unnecessary it is.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Yousafzi and Malik went public with their relationship in 2019.

It is unclear how long the couple knew each other before getting married.

However, Malik has previously posted pictures on Instagram of the two attending cricket matches in 2019 which denote that the couple had known each other and been in touch for a while before getting hitched.