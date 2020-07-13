50 Inspiring Malala Yousafzai Quotes About Women & The Importance Of Education

She is the voice of our generation.

Even though we're living in the 21st century, the differences between the way men and women are treated still stretches for miles, and the collection of the best Malala Yousafzai quotes below express just that.

From getting equal opportunities in the workforce to having the right to an education, it's scary to think how far behind we actually are when it comes to things that should pretty much be a given.

Honestly, the fact that we are still fighting for women's rights — something that shouldn't have to be earned in the first place — says a lot about the world we live in today.

But on October 10, 2014, that gap got a little smaller when Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai made history by becoming the youngest woman to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize award.

Hearing her acceptance speech, littered with motivational quotes on why we should fight to even the fields when it comes to education for women, was completely awe-inspiring.

What made this moment even more deserved and rewarding is the fact that her journey to helping girls gain the right to attend school in Pakistan hasn't been smooth sailing.

When she was just 15 years old, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban for advocating for girls' education.

The fact that this did nothing to stop her from fighting for women everywhere, and instead motivated her to keep going, makes her an inspiration to us all.

You don't have to be a woman to understand just how brave Malala Yousafzai is for putting her life on the line so that all girls can go out and truly experience theirs, and these quotes are proof of that.

Take a look below for the best Malala Yousafzai quotes below about women, the power of education and how to make a difference in the world no matter who you are.

1. "When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful."

2. "One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world."

3. "Extremists have shown what frightens them most: A girl with a book."

4. "I am stronger than fear."

5. "I said to myself, Malala, you must be brave. You must not be afraid of anyone. You are only trying to get an education. You are not committing a crime."

6. "If a woman can go to the beach and wear nothing. then why can't she also wear everything?"

7. "All I want is education, and I am afraid of no one."

8. "I dreamt of a country where education would prevail."

9. "I raise up my voice—not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard."

10. "We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced."

11. "The extremists are afraid of books and pens. The power of education frightens them. They are afraid of women. The power of the voice of women frightens them."

12. "Let us pick up our books and pens, They are our most powerful weapons."

13. "I tell my story, not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls."

14. "I believe the gun has no power at all."

15. "Even if I am a girl. Even if people think I can't do it, I should not lose hope."

16. "When someone takes away your pens you realize quite how important education is."

17. "My mother always told me, "hide your face — people are looking at you." I would reply, "It does not matter; I am also looking at them.”

18. "You may belong to any religion or caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state."

19. "This is what my soul is telling me: Be peaceful and love everyone."

21. "Education is neither eastern nor western. Education is education and it’s the right of every human being."

22. "I raise up my voice — not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard...we cannot succeed when half of us are held back."

24. "Education is education. We should learn everything and then choose which path to follow."

25. "With guns, you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism."

26. "Though we loved school, we hadn’t realized how important education was until the Taliban tried to stop us. Going to school, reading and doing our homework wasn’t just a way of passing time, it was our future."

27. "Don’t be afraid—if you are afraid you can’t move forward."

28. "We were scared, but our fear was not as strong as our courage.”

29. "The Taliban could take our pens and books, but they couldn’t stop our minds from thinking."

30. "If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it? "

31. "They thought that the bullets would silence us, but they failed. And out of that silence came thousands of voices. The terrorists thought they would change my aims and stop my ambitions. But nothing changed in my life except this: weakness, fear, and hopelessness died. Strength, power and courage were born."

32. "To me, the moral of the story was that there will always be hurdles in life, but if you want to achieve a goal, you must continue.”

33. "Education is our basic right. Not just in the West; Islam too has given us this right. Islam says every girl and every boy should go to school. In the Quran it is written, God wants us to have knowledge. He wants us to know why the sky is blue and about oceans and stars. I know it’s a big struggle—around the world, there are fifty-seven million children who are not in primary school, thirty-two million of them girls."

34. "Ignorance allowed politicians to fool people and bad administrators to be re-elected."

35. "If people were silent nothing would change."

36. "Kindness can only be repaid with kindness. It can’t be repaid with expressions like ‘thank you’.

37. "I don’t want to be thought of as the ‘girl who was shot by the Taliban’ but the ‘girl who fought for education.’ This is the cause to which I want to devote my life."

39. "I think everyone makes a mistake at least once in their life. The important thing is what you learn from it."

41. "Life isn't just about taking in oxygen and giving out carbon dioxide."

43. "We liked to be known as the clever girls. When we decorated our hands with henna for holidays and weddings, we drew calculus and chemical formulae instead of flowers and butterflies."

44. "Our men think earning money and ordering around others is where power lies. They don't think power is in the hands of the woman who takes care of everyone all day long, and gives birth to their children."

45. "There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women."

46. "In Pakistan when women say they want independence, people think this means we don’t want to obey our fathers, brothers or husbands. But it does not mean that. It means we want to make decisions for ourselves. We want to be free to go to school or to go to work. Nowhere is it written in the Quran that a woman should be dependent on a man. The word has not come down from the heavens to tell us that every woman should listen to a man."

47. "I was a girl in a land where rifles are fired in celebration of a son, while daughters are hidden away behind a curtain, their role in life simply to prepare food and give birth to children."

48. "Read thousands of books and I will power myself with knowledge. Pens and books are the weapons that defeat terrorism."

49. "I reassured my mother that it didn’t matter to me if my face was not symmetrical. Me, who had always cared about my appearance, how my hair looked! But when you see death, things change. “It doesn’t matter if I can’t smile or blink properly,” I told her. “I’m still me, Malala. The important thing is God has given me my life.”

50. "I told myself, Malala, you have already faced death. This is your second life. Don't be afraid — if you are afraid, you can't move forward."