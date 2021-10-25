No DNA Match Found On Brian Laundrie’s Remains — Where Investigators Can Gather Evidence Instead

Forensic investigations into Brian Laundrie's remains are underway as law enforcement seek to wrap up the investigation into Gabby Petito's homicide.

After Brian Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, discovered items that led the FBI to remains that matched the dental records of their son in the Carlton Reserve/Myakkahatchee Creek area, many are scrambling for answers about his final movements, his time and cause of death and his alleged involvement in the death of his girlfriend.

What was Brian Laundrie's cause of death?

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, released a statement on Friday telling people that Brian’s body had been sent to a forensic anthropologist for further evaluation.

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” he said, “and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.”

News of this information led all the internet sleuths who are obsessed with the Gabby Petito murder case to theorize that the fugitive isn’t actually dead — that they tried to fake his death by putting his teeth on someone else’s skull.

However, there’s plenty of logical reasoning behind why the autopsy results came back as inconclusive and needed to be sent to a forensic anthropologist.

It will be difficult to match Brian Laundrie's DNA to the remains.

As soon as they matched the dental records with the skull, people were curious as to why they couldn’t simply look at him and determine it was him by appearance — like they did with Petito.

Forensic studies professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, David Thomas Ph.D., explained why they needed to use dental records instead of their eyes.

“They are usually used in a place where DNA is probably not going to work,” he told WPBF. “The DNA is usually damaged. It’s pretty fragile outside the body. Especially because it was exposed to the elements. So, the elements destroy that."

Brian had been missing since September 13th when he told his parents he was headed to the reserve to go on a hike. But that doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to determine the cause of death — Thomas explains that there are other ways.

Forsensic anthropologists may be able to determine Brian Laundrie's cause of death.

"Wherever there is bones, if there is a gunshot, that will be obvious,” Thomas said. “If he took a poison, they would literally have to go into the bones and figure out if that's what caused the death."

Considering they couldn’t determine the manner of death from just the bones, a gunshot wound could be ruled out — a poison or disease or an attack from a wild animal could still be found by the forensic anthropologist.

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney backed up the information given by Dr. Thomas in an interview with WPBF.

“Forensic anthropologists are called upon when the environment has ravaged or removed the soft tissue,” she said. “Soft tissue markers that the forensic pathologist would use."

Forensic anthropologists were also called to Petito’s body in determining her cause of death, claiming that knowledge of the skeletal anatomy is key for deaths caused by strangulation.

"It's through years of training that one understands the normal anatomy and can spot that type of fracture,” Walsh-Haney said. “We would be tasked with knowing what normal skeletal anatomy is in the neck and understanding when force is applied to it and it fractures, where the force would have come from, how much force was used, what instruments may have been used.”

It could be a while before the cause and manner of death are revealed from the autopsy, but Dr. Thomas thinks some information could be found in the notebooks that were also found with his body.

“What they did recover were notebooks, so you may have the story in those notebooks,” Thomas said. “You may have motive in those notebooks. He may have sat down and written out why he did what he did."

There’s still no public evidence that Laundrie was involved in the death of Petito but he remained the only person of interest in the case before his death.

