The ‘Grease Curse’ That Has Plagued Cast With Tragedy, Freak Accidents, Disappearances And Arrests

There are worse things the actors of Grease could do, well, maybe for some of them.

Ever since the release of Grease, fans have speculated the reasons why so many cast members have been hit with tragedy. Some speculate a Grease curse plagues the cast members of Grease.

What is the Grease curse?

Fans theorize that the cast members must have some seriously bad luck hence why so many of our favorite Grease characters have been hit with real-life misfortune.

1. Olivia Newton-John

In 1992, Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She received her diagnosis the same weekend her father died of cancer. Newton-John had to undergo breast reconstruction, chemotherapy, and a partial mastectomy.

“With more and more people affected by cancer every day,” she wrote, “I believe we are in a world desperate for healing, and I’m committed to doing whatever I can to help.”

Thus, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre was formed.

Sixteen years ago, Newton-John’s boyfriend, Patrick McDermott mysteriously vanished.

Around this time, McDermott was reported to file for bankruptcy and owed his ex-wife approximately $11,000 in child support.

2. John Travolta

Within just a few months of landing the role of Danny in Grease, John Travolta’s girlfriend, Diana Hyland, died of breast cancer.

In 2009, Travolta’s 16-year-old son, Jett, was found dead in a bathtub. People believe that Jett had a seizure and hit his head.

In 2012, a masseur filed a $2 million lawsuit against Travolta for inappropriately touching him and propositioning him for sex.

When the masseur said no, Travolta allegedly accused him of being selfish and that he himself advanced his career “Due to sexual favors he had performed.”

3. Eddie Deezen

Eddie Deezen, who played the Grease nerd, Eugene Felsnic, was arrested for causing a big scene at a restaurant in Maryland.

When the cops arrived at the restaurant, Deezen reportedly ran behind a woman in a booth to hid behind.

Allegedly, he also threw plates, bowls, and foods at the police officers and took his shirt off. He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. Yikes.

This isn’t the first time Deezen has caused a big scene at a restaurant.

Earlier this year, a waitress posted a screenshot of a long Facebook rant — written in all caps — that Deezen wrote about her.

Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i'm not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind pic.twitter.com/FBFTLdp5Mx — Kara (@KaraLashbaugh) June 22, 2021

In the rant, he complains about the waitress for not wearing fake eyelashes every time he goes into the restaurant.

“Ok, for any woman.” Deezen posted to Facebook. “Let’s say you were in a restaurant and there was a waiter who looked like Brad Pitt, or George Clooney. Or Ryan Gosling. You would go in to eat, chat and get some eye candy. Right?”

4. Jeff Conaway

At the age of 60, Jeff Conaway, who played Kenickie, died in 2011.

In 2008, Conaway revealed that he battled and struggled with drug — cocaine and pain killers to be exact — and alcohol addiction.

After he returned home from rehab, he started taking painkillers again.

He publicly battled his addition on the VH1 reality television series, “Celebrity Rehab.” Conaway also suffered a brain hemorrhage, a broken hip, and a fractured neck after he accidentally fell in his home.

5. Annette Charles

Annette Charles, who starred in the role of Cha-Cha DiGregorio, died of cancer in 2011.

She was initially diagnosed with lung cancer. The lung cancer eventually spread to her brain.

6. Edd Byrnes

Edd Byrnes, who played Vince Fontaine, died unexpectedly at the beginning of 2020.

His son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed that his father died of natural causes in his home in Santa Monica, California.

“It is with profound sadness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes. He was an amazing man and one of my best friends,” Logan Brynes wrote.

