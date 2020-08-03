Prince Andrew's Fetishes Revealed In Book Proposal From Virginia Giuffre

More disturbing details about Prince Andrew's alleged sexual assault have leaked.

Last week, many court documents involved in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, were unsealed by a judge, and one of them is giving us a lot of personal details about one of the men tied to their sex trafficking operation: Prince Andrew.

Among the documents was a book proposal from Virginia Giuffre, written about her experiences as one of Epstein's victims, and in it, she revealed some insight into some of Prince Andrew's disturbing fetishes.

Here are the biggest reveals on Prince Andrew from Virginia Giuffre's manuscript for The Billionaire's Playboy Club.

Giuffre claimed to have entertained Prince Andrew on Epstein's ranch for a weekend.

In the manuscript, Giuffre wrote that in 2001, she was sent to Epstein's Zorro ranch to spend two days with Prince Andrew, though she didn't know what man would be waiting for her there until she finally arrived.

'He wrapped his arms around my waist and greeted me like an old friend. I hugged him back rolling my eyes at the same time, already dreading what lay in store over the next couple of days," Giuffre wrote. "My job was to entertain him endlessly, whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or simply take him horseback riding."

Maxwell and Epstein paid her almost $1,000 for the weekend.

When she returned from her weekend with Prince Andrew, she was paid almost $1,000 for her time and Maxwell and Epstein seemed pleased with her account of how the weekend went.

"We all ventured up to Jeffrey's office and out came the infamous duffel bag that went wherever he did," Giuffre said. "I was given close to a thousand dollars for my time in Santa Fe, more than what I thought anybody at my young age could make for a couple days of work."

She claimed Prince Andrew had a foot fetish.

In Giuffre's manuscript, she wrote that she was "disgusted" by what she had to do, and though she was "just another girl" to him, he did act on his fantasies with her, which included feet.

"He loved my feet and even licked in between my toes," she said. "Then there was the lack of passion in the intimacy we shared."

Prince Andrew wasn't the only man who had fetishes Giuffre had to accommodate.

Though Giuffre did say she had multiple encounters with Prince Andrew, he wasn't the only man who Maxwell and Epstein directed her to have sex with, though so far he is the one she's most vocal about.

"It wasn't easy meeting the sexual desires of these strange men, the Prince being one of them," she said.

This isn't the first time Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew caressed my toes, licked my feet in bath, says Virginia Giuffre https://t.co/0FoFodB01e pic.twitter.com/9feAF9XoGM — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) August 2, 2020

Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew are nothing new; she's been open about her experiences being trafficked by Epstein for years, including while participating in the Netflix documentary that premiered earlier this year, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. During some of their encounters, Giuffre was under 18, and she claimed that she was directed to meet up with him for sex on Epstein's private island, as well as in New York and London. Because of this scandal, Prince Andrew has stepped down from his duties with the royal family.

Prince Andrew has denied Virginia Giuffre's claims.

Prince Andrew maintains his innocence, and via a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, he denied ever having a sexual relationship with Giuffre (whose maiden name was Roberts when Epstein and Maxwell were allegedly forcing her to work for them.

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts," the statement said.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.