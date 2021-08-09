Mom Of Lauren Spierer Contacts Police Over Viral TikTok Video Claiming To Have Possibly Found Her After 10 Years

The family of Lauren Spierer have informed police about a viral TikTok that theorizes what may have happened to the missing Indiana University student whose 2011 disappearance was detailed on popular true crime podcast "Crime Junkie."

“We have seen the TikTok video, and while we do not believe it has anything to do with Lauren, it has been forwarded to the authorities,” Charlene Spierer, Lauren’s mother, wrote in an update on Facebook days after a TikTok that alleged Lauren had been sighted garnered over 1 million views.

The video in question alleges that a woman resembling Lauren is involved in an online gambling game and accuses the game of being a front for human trafficking.

What happened to Lauren Spierer?

Lauren disappeared in the early hours of June 3, 2011 after a night of partying with friends in Bloomington, Indiana.

According to police and accounts from friends, she had gone to a sports bar with a group of male friends. She returned home briefly before going to one of the friend’s apartments.

The last photo of the college student, caught on surveillance camera, shows her smiling as she left her apartment that night.

Lauren left her apartment with a group of friends this evening 10 years ago. Her picture was taken walking down the hall. Although the picture wasn't clear, her smile was. She thought it was another evening out with her friends in college. She was wrong.

Lauren, who was 20 at the time, then decided to walk home at around 4:30 am, according to witness accounts. She was never seen after leaving the friend’s apartment.

Lauren is reported to have been extremely intoxicated, and may have taken or been given drugs, on the night of her disappearance.

This led to a theory that she may have accidentally overdosed and her death was covered up by friends with her that night, while other theories imply she was abducted while walking back to her apartment.

The TikTok Theory Linking Lauren Spierer to Online Gambling Platform Roobet

In the video, a TikToker who goes by the handle @tythecrazyguy describes a theory that an online casino, Roobet, is holding women hostage and forcing them to work as dealers.

“It’s basically a virtual casino where you can bet money on these card games from your computer, and the dealers, who are mostly women, play against you live,” the TikToker explains, “Many people believe that they’re being overworked, drugged, or something in between.”

Ty says that comparisons have been drawn between one of the women and Lauren. The woman in question wears a mask, possibly to hide her identity.

The video also contains a clip of another female dealer appearing to pass out while at the tables. Men come along and drag the woman out on her chair, raising suspicions that these women are tied to their chairs and being forced to work.

Roobet is not available in the US and the exact location of the casino is not clear.

However, the company is registered in Curacao — a Caribbean island — according to their privacy policy.

Lauren Spierer’s mother recently marked the 10 year anniversary of her disappearance.

Charlene shared an emotional post to Facebook on June 3 as she continued her bid to uncover the truth about her daughter’s disappearance.

The space that once held hopes and dreams for Lauren will never heal,” she wrote “It is replaced by an ache fueled by the not knowing.”

Suspects in the case have included the following men:

Corey Rossman: one of the last known people to see Spierer alive prior to her disappearance.

Daniel Messel: a man who was convicted of killing another IU student, Hannah Wilson, in 2016, and who has been "connected to several other incidents involving college-aged women who reported identical vehicle descriptions."

Jesse Wolff: Spierer's boyfriend at the time she went missing.

The Spierer family have a dedicated website used for gathering and sharing information about Lauren’s disappearance as well as to collect donations in order to continue their search.

If you know ANYTHING, please call BPD: 812-339-4477 or email your tip to newsonlaurens@gmail.com. There are many anonymous ways to email what you know. Please consider it. You can't live with this secret forever. They deserve to know.

