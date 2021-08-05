Suspect Explains Exactly What Happened Inside Movie Theater Before Shooting TikToker Anthony Barajas & Rylee Goodrich

New details are emerging about the murders of TikTok star Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich that may provide some clarity on their tragic final moments.

Barajas, 19, and Goodrich, 18, were found with gun shot wounds to their heads after a shooting at a Southern California movie theater where the two were watching violent thriller "The Forever Purge" on July 26.

At the time of the shooting, there were just six people in the theater, raising questions about how such a crime could have occured with no one noticing until after the movie ended.

Barajas's 1 million TikTok followers have flooded his comments with support for his grieving family as more clarity is finally emerging in the incident.

What happened inside the movie theater where TikToker Anthony Barajas was shot?

Barajas and Goodrich were found with gunshot wounds by an employee cleaning the theater after the movie had ended.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. Bajaras was taken to the hospital and died on July 31 after after spending several days on life support.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested the day after the shooting and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a sentencing enhancement of discharging a firearm and causing great bodily injury, as well as with special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait.

Jimenez and three friends, who told authorities that he was acting so strange that they decided to leave, were among the small crowd attending the movie.

His friends told police that, halfway through the movie, Jimenez left the theatre and returned with a bag, "mumbling and talking to himself." He told the others there was a "strap" inside.

The witnesses believed he had a handgun on him and snuck out of the movie theater, fearing what he might do.

At 11:28 p.m. two witnesses, believed to be two of those friends, saw Jimenez run out of the theatre and into his vehicle. He promptly sped away.

Police say the movie theater murder was unprovoked.

Police described the murders as "random and unprovoked" and do not believe Jimenez had any specific motive for targeted the victims.

"There's no information the suspect and the victims had any prior contact before these crimes took place," said Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department.

On July 27, 2021, police detectives served a search warrant — presumably to Jimenez — and found a handgun of the same caliber as the weapon believed used in the murder. Jimenez was arrested shortly after.

Joseph Jimenez says voices told him to shoot Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich.

“The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed," Jimenez said in an interview from the jail in which he is being held.

He says he believed killing the teenagers was the only way to save his family, adding, "I wish I didn’t do it.”

Here's what Jimenez told The Riverside Press-Enterprise about exactly what happened inside the movie theater:

"Jimenez was sitting near the back of the theater, behind Barajas and his date, Goodrich, who he said were seated near the middle. Jimenez said he came up behind them and shot Barajas first. Goodrich 'sort of jumped,' he said, and he then shot her. He said he could feel his heart beating faster as he ran from the theater."

Jimenez says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia eight months ago but recently stopped taking his medication after running out and not getting the prescription refilled.

GoFundMe campaigns have raised more than $70,000 each for Goodrich and Barajas.

“We lost our amazing brother, son, and friend in a tragic accident,” wrote Julia Barajas, the organizer of his GoFundMe page. “Anthony was the light of so many peoples lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this. Please donate for medical bills, funeral expenses, and ongoing associated expenses. Thank you all and anything will help!”

The GoFundMe page for Rylee Goodrich was organized by Ashley-Starr Cole and Justice Burgess.

“18-year-old Rylee Goodrich was killed in a senseless act of violence,” they wrote. “This money we are raising is to help Rylee’s family in this time of mourning. Words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of Rylee. Her kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.”

It’s not too late to donate to their funds or share the link with your family and friends.

Jimenez's arraignment has been postponed until September 27. If convicted as charged, he will be eligible for the death penalty. He is currently being held in custody without bail.

