Gus Johnson’s Ex Accuses Him Of Abandoning Her During Traumatic Pregnancy & Pressuring Her To Get An Abortion

YouTuber Abelina Sabrina Rios recently spoke out in a YouTube video about her vulnerable pregnancy story.

Sabrina revealed that this pregnancy wasn't just any other pregnancy story but a life-threatening pregnancy story where she almost and could've died.

Since posting the video on October 22nd, Sabrina's ex-boyfriend and fellow YouTuber and comedian, Gus Johnson, issued a public apology saying he was "deeply sorry" about his ex-girlfriend's experience.

What did Gus Johnson do?

Sabrina accuses Johnson of neglecting her and engaging in activity that sounds like emotional abuse while she was experiencing a traumatic pregnancy.

In the video, Sabrina explained that she had an ectopic pregnancy — when the fertilized egg implants itself outside the womb in a fallopian tube — her fallopian tube had ruptured which caused her great pain and ultimately the fetus couldn't be saved and she had to get surgery to save her life.

She says it ruptured 5 days prior to her surgery and she was “bleeding internally ever since." She said the doctors were surprised she wasn’t dead and urged her to get the surgery right then and there or she would surely die.

Sabrina said the doctors advised her, "The surgery might not go well and I might die during that too."

"I just really felt like my body my choice never got to even apply to me. And that part really sucked," said Sabrina. The doctor was able to save her left and right ovaries and her right fallopian tube, however, she explained she can't use them and is at a higher risk of having this occur again if she gets pregnant again.

One of the most unfortunate things about her experience was that she had no one to turn to, not even her family. "The only person I could really lean on was my boyfriend because I couldn’t tell anybody," Sabrina said about her pregnancy, “I think I told one single friend. I couldn’t tell my family. I couldn’t talk to anybody.”

Johnson also made her feel awful throughout the entire process as and near the end, "he started to get real sick of me."

Abelina Sabrina implied Gus Johnson pressured her to end her pregnancy.

Sabrina mentioned at the beginning of the video that she was "constantly taking the steps to end the pregnancy" yet her partner was placing pressure on her to do it whenever she expressed hesitancy.

"I always knew that I had to end it but it's just harder when you're getting a lot of opposing pressure. Pressure to not do it from medical staff and honestly your own body... and then being pressured by your partner to do it. It felt like I didn’t even have a choice… like I wasn’t even allowed to consider what would happen if I didn’t."

He even threatened to break up with her if she did it and that he would resent her, saying "you’re going to ruin my life if you do it, that would be the worst thing to ever happen to me."

“At one point he was talking about how hard it was taking care of me when I had those moments. He still continued to live his life as if nothing had ever happened," said Sabrina about her ex-boyfriend's behavior.

"There I am in the background and in the shadows just trying to pretend that I don’t feel like I’m dying”

Sabrina claims he would tell her things like "you know someone else would’ve left you by now right?" trying to constantly control her and belittle her pain. She even claims she had to beg him to go to the doctors, sometimes even bottling up her pain and not telling him until she was absolutely certain she needed to go.

Gus Johnson apologized to Abelina Sabrina on Twitter.

In Johnson's public apology from Twitter on Monday, he said that the video mentioned actions of his that he is not proud of and wants to apologize.

pic.twitter.com/r7Hx0unzLw — Gus Danger Johnson (@Gusbuckets) October 26, 2021

"The circumstances were extremely hard and complicated for both of us, but I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it was for her."

He then went on and said during the therapy and counseling the couple went to together afterward, he admitted, "I came to grips with my behavior and recognized my shortcomings, and I would like her to know just how deeply sorry I am."

To end it all he said he'll be stepping away from his work for a bit and canceling the remainder of this year's live shows as he continues to grow and learn and become a better person.

Sabrina didn't find anything about his apology to be genuine and tweeted back at him, "I won't accept a misleading apology with lies in it, I don't forgive you," which is valid as she mentioned in the video that she's kept this to herself for years.

“I haven’t really been able to tell people about this over the years, just kinda had to keep it to myself and it sucks because this thing has changed my life so much, I am not the same person I used to be," said Sabrina. "I was just broken for a really long time."

Near the end of her heartbreaking story in her video, Sabrina gave an encouraging message to all women about choices in pregnancy.

“I highly encourage you, if you ever find out that you are pregnant, try your best to make sure that whatever you decide to do is your choice cause my biggest regret is not having one.”

