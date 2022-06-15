Video Of Woman Mowing Her Lawn While A Bride Walks Down The Aisle Causes Mixed Reactions

A couple who wanted to make their wedding day special by having it on the front lawn of their house wound up experiencing a rather rude interruption after a neighbor began mowing her lawn.

As wedding guests captured the couple's big day, some background noise can be heard disrupting the ceremony.

The viral video shows a woman mowing her lawn as the wedding begins.

The bride's walk down the aisle was accompanied by the sound of a motor and, according to the guest who captured the moment, the entire ceremony was disrupted.

The video had the caption, "She continued through the entire wedding and we could not hear the vows, etc."

According to the person who posted the video, the woman was well aware of the wedding taking place, however, didn’t stop her mowing at all.

The TikToker claims they confronted the woman about the noise but says she was extremely rude and did not cease.

"It was gonna get violent so we just tried to ignore her and not feed in to make it any worse," the TikToker wrote.

People criticized the woman for her behavior.

Internet users were furious to see that the woman was ruining the wedding on purpose as she could see the couple having their ceremony but she still went on with her mowing.

One user wrote, “I don't get how someone could be so spiteful. It's really sad to watch.”

Another user wrote, “For the sake of an hour or two she could have waited...some people are so petty.”

Some people also questioned whether the couple had any history with the woman which caused her to act this way. However, the TikToker confirmed that’s not the case and no one had shown the woman any contempt.

The video was also reposted to Reddit where people had mixed reactions.

This video was reposted to Reddit where people shared their opinions on the situation.

While there were many internet users criticizing the woman, some people thought the couple should have been more understanding of their neighbor.

People claimed that the woman had all the freedom to do her chores in her own time.

One user wrote, “So we all have to plan our home maintenance around someone's wedding? I mean if you get married at an event venue that normally takes care of risks like this.”

Another user wrote, “I’m a pretty busy person, If I have to mow my lawn, I don’t really care what anyone else is doing if it’s between the designated noise allowance times.”

Many others also questioned that the couple and the woman must have some history of conflicts or arguments as there is no reason for her to be this way.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.