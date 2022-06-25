Video Shows Dad Attacking His 3-Year-Old Son’s Alleged Killer In Court

In Cincinnati, Ohio, in December 2020, Desean Brown allegedly killed the mother of his unborn child, 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore, and her son, 3-year-old Nylo.

After Nyteisha had a miscarriage, Brown believed that she had killed his child and so he allegedly sought revenge by allegedly stabbing her to death and throwing a still-alive Nylo into the Ohio River. His body was never found.

During Desean Brown’s court hearing, Nylo’s biological father, Antonio Hughes, attacked his son’s accused killer.

Brown was called into court for a pretrial hearing on Thursday, June 23, 2022, when Nylo’s biological father rushed to the defendant’s table and attacked Brown before the hearing’s proceedings, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s PIO Kyla Woods.

Surveillance footage from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment when Hughes ran up to Brown and punched him in the face multiple times from behind before being taken down by security moments later.

It takes several minutes for security to calm Hughes down, who tries multiple times to get back to where Brown is and yells expletives at him.

Security arrested him and kept him on the ground until backup came and were able to escort Brown out and secure the room from further advances.

After Brown is taken away, they’re finally able to calm Hughes down enough and placed him into custody.

Judge Megan Shanahan found Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days at the Hamilton County Justice Center, WXIX News reports.

“Judge Megan Shanahan and the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that this behavior will not be tolerated in the courthouse,” Woods said.

One of the officers who assisted in the arrest of Hughes can be heard telling the father, “Let the system work,” in her attempt to calm him down.

“Everything inside him, just the pain, and everything took over,” said family friend Faith Burton. “He did what I think any of us would do.”

Brown is accused of murdering both Nyteisha and Nylo and faces the death penalty.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, via WCPO, Nyteisha's body remained in her apartment for at least five days, before Brown removed it, using a body bag he purchased from eBay.

Brown then hauled the body inside of the bag through a hallway in her Walnut Hills apartment building, where he was caught on surveillance footage before he took an Uber to go dump the body.

While the body remained in the apartment, it was alleged that Brown gained access to Nyteisha’s phone, where he posted and communicated via her Facebook.

"He planned for a long time to kill her," Deters said. "I don't know what his deal is, but he absolutely planned this thing out for probably up to two months."

Police were able to recover Nyteisha’s body, and with it, Nylo’s Paw Patrol blanket, which was stained with his blood, and a stroller nearby in the river.

“I’ve had to be on late-night calls, because he’s on the edge, you know?” Burton said. “He’s on the verge. Is he going to hurt himself?”

She claims that Hughes is heartbroken about the loss of his son, which is made even worse since there’s no place for him to mourn.

Brown is due back in court on October 17th, where he will be tried for the double murder.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. He is a graduate of Rutgers University. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.