Woman Shares Video Of Ex-Husband Allegedly Poisoning Her Thanksgiving Pies Caught On Hidden Camera

A woman has gone viral after sharing her horrifying story about her ex-husband.

In her TikTok, a Michigan woman named Sarah revealed her Ring camera may have saved her from a health crisis after she caught the man in the act.

The TikToker says her ex-husband tried to poison her Thanksgiving pies.

In the video, her ex-husband can be seen lurking around the kitchen. After he checked that no one was around, he grabbed something from his pocket and poured it all over the Thanksgiving pies.

Sarah explained that this incident happened around 5 am on Thanksgiving day. She was shocked to see him do this even though they weren’t together at the time.

In another video, she explains, "I watched him do this live and just kind of sat there and was shaking. This wasn't somebody I just met. This is somebody I had been with for 12 and a half years.”

The woman took the pies to the police the next morning.

After witnessing the incident, Sarah spoke to friends who urged her to go to the police. The next morning, she quietly wrapped the pies and took them with her as she and a friend headed to make a report.

In the police station, Sarah told officers that she suspected her ex had used eye drops and the cops agreed with her.

"They were all shocked. Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, I've never seen this before.' Cops are coming out of the back room to come watch the video," she says.

However, Sarah says that, ultimately, the police did not help her.

She had been a victim of domestic abuse.

Sarah mentioned that she had filed numerous reports to the police, but nothing happened. She also said that she had faced emotional and physical abuse from him in the past.

As a result, she was getting a divorce from him. As they were in the midst of divorce proceedings, she was unable to evict him from the house due to state laws. Eventually, she went and stayed in a hotel.

Sarah later confronted her ex-husband after he found out about the camera.

Her ex-husband soon found out about the video footage after going through her things. Sarah says she confronted him many times through phone calls and texts but, he didn’t directly admit to doing it.

In another video, Sarah mentioned a recent conversation they had where she told him that he could have killed her. To which, he responded, “I didn’t think it was going to go that far.”

He further blamed her, claiming that she did certain things which prompted him to go as far as poisoning the pies.

But this isn't the first time he has tampered with her food.

In another video, the woman mentioned that she suspects he has done this numerous times before. As the woman’s ex-husband is lactose intolerant and Sarah isn’t, she suspects that he would put things in dairy products that she would consume.

“If I brought leftover food from a restaurant, I’m pretty sure he would put it on that food because the next day I would eat it and just be horribly ill,” Sarah alleges.

Luckily, Sarah is safe now. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022, several months after the Thanksgiving incident.

“I’m way happier. I’m way healthier. I’m getting there. I’m with someone who treats me a million times better.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help.

There are ways to go about asking for help as safely as possible. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling with domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

