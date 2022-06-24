Video Of Burger King Employee Getting ‘Goodie Bag’ For Never Missing Work In 27 Years Causes Outrage

A viral video of one Burger King employee getting nothing but a few small gifts for his lengthy career in the company has caused outrage on social media and a debate about how companies treat their employees.

The video has upset so many that even actor David Spade has been touched by the man's story and has donated $5,000 to his GoFundMe.

The Burger King employee received a goodie bag for never missing work in 27 years.

In the video posted online, the employee can be seen receiving the goodie bag, which included numerous small gifts such as candy, a movie ticket, pens, and other similar, small items.

The employee, whose name is Kevin Ford, can be seen opening his goodie bag in the video where he constantly expresses how grateful he is for all of the gifts.

The video also includes the caption, “My reward that my job got me for 27 years, Never missed a day of work.”

When speaking to TMZ about the gift, he mentioned that he got them from HMS Host, the franchising company which the Burger King hired him from.

He also mentioned that he felt those gifts were just things they found lying around and expected a bit more after working so hard for so long, but that he’s still grateful for the things he did get.

Twitter users started blaming Burger King for not being more appreciative of their employees.

There were numerous posts on Twitter where people shared how bad they felt bad for Ford.

One person wrote, “The whole restaurant industry turns me off. A lot of restaurants don't care about overworking their employees, getting them on for the bare minimums, makes me wonder how much they push not giving raises, the jobs are stressful too.”

I got a better care package after a dentist appointment. Then the @BurgerKing employee did never missing work after 20 plus years pic.twitter.com/s6urYX7tQb — 49ers EthanTaj (@taj_ethan49ers) June 23, 2022

Another user wrote, “That Burger King employee who got a bag of candy and a Starbucks cup for his 27 NEVER MISSED A DAY OFF WORK years of service goes to show that these major companies do not care.”

The video was re-posted to Reddit where many people started a debate about the situation.

After watching the video, Redditors were enraged at Burger King and started criticizing them.

One user wrote, “Burger King, like all other fast food places, are corporate thieves that will stop at nothing to profit from everyone, not [to] mention take advantage of young workers, which is why I don't ever eat at any of these places.”

Many people also criticized HMS Host and shared their experiences.

“Not at all surprised by the HMS Host bag. I worked for them when everything shut down for the pandemic,” another person commented. “It was ‘see you in 2 weeks’ then absolutely nothing for 8 months when I got a letter that basically said, ‘big cutbacks, if you don't hear from us in a month just assume you're fired.’”

Many internet users also started blaming Ford and questioned why he would even choose to work at Burger King for so long — that 27 years is long enough to find another job.

However, some people responded to those comments claiming how tough the job market is or that Ford might have his own reasons for staying.

One user commented, “We know absolutely nothing about his life, this could genuinely be his passion, and the rest of his life has aligned in a way to allow him to continue working there.”

His daughter started a GoFundMe page.

Ford’s daughter, Seryna, started a GoFundMe page for him explaining why he still works there.

She mentioned that he started at Burger King because he had to take care of his two daughters as a single father and continued to work there because of their amazing healthcare plans.

He can’t leave the job now as he will be retiring soon and doesn’t want to risk it.

As a result, Seryna started the GoFundMe page where people have shown immense support for Ford and his family.

