UPS Worker Who Left A Kind Message For New Parents After Their Baby's Birth Gets Rewarded For His Gesture

After a UPS worker decided to leave a sweet message for a family that had just welcomed a baby son, the parents decided to reward him for his gesture.

In Georgia, a delivery driver named Dallen Harrell noticed during a previous shift that one of the houses he was delivering packages to had a sign outside their home about having recently welcomed a newborn baby. Harrell decided to leave a kind message for the parents of the baby on their doorbell camera, which prompted the parents to reach out and thank him themselves.

Harrell congratulated the parents on their newborn baby while speaking through their doorbell camera.

In footage from the security camera, which was posted on TikTok, Harrell had been delivering baby formula to Jessica and Mark Kitchel, who had welcomed their baby son, Chancy, in November 2021.

After dropping off the package on their front step, Harrell walked into view of the family's Google Nest doorbell camera and delivered a sweet message to both Jessica and Mark.

"If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house … I hope all is going well with your newborn,” Harrell said. “I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays.”

Harrell had been referring to a lawn size stork on the front lawn of Jessica and Mark's house that shared the news of the birth of their son. While Jessica hadn't been around to hear the message from Harrell first-hand, she did see it later and decided she wanted to thank him for his kind words.

She posted the video to social media to find Harrell and thank him in person.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Jessica explained that she was incredibly touched by Harrell taking the time out of his day to deliver a heartwarming message wishing her and her husband good luck on their new baby.

"I was just so blown away by the fact … that he took the time to stop and do it, and more so that he was so observant that he remembered this was the ‘It’s a Boy’ house with the stork,” Jessica told the news outlet.

Determined to find Harrell, Jessica posted the footage from her doorbell camera on Instagram right after the December 2021 delivery. The video instantly went viral, and it wasn't long before Jessica was contacted by a UPS representative who informed her that someone from the local office would give her the name of the driver.

A few days later, Jessica, who also has a 4-year-old daughter, received a call and learned that Darren Harrell had been the delivery driver, and learned that working for UPS was his temporary job for the holiday season.

When the UPS representative passed along Harrell's number, Jessica didn't hesitate to call and thank him herself.

"I just went from my heart,” Harrell told The Washington Post. Along with Jessica, he lives in the Atlanta area, and he and his fiancée, Taqueria Robinson-Davidson, welcomed their son, Deveraux, in September 2021.

Jessica decided to purchase baby toys and other necessities for Harrell and his fiancée.

Along with the verbal thank you, Jessica also prepared a package of diapers, wipes, and a plush giraffe, which she put on her porch along with a thank-you note for Harrell. When he returned days later to her home with another package, he was met by the entire Kitchel family.

Jessica even posted the story to her Instagram, along with a link to Harrell’s baby registries at Target and Buy Buy Baby in case anyone wanted to help him clear his list. It worked, according to Harrell, who revealed that he has been getting multiple packages a day with baby supplies from anonymous senders.

"They just have been coming in abundance — mostly from strangers,” Harrell said. “I can’t believe it all unfolded this way,” he said. “When I left the comment at the doorbell, I didn’t even expect to hear from them, and so many blessings have followed behind.”

UPS even offered Harrell a full-time position that he would be able to start once the holiday season ended, and he was even given his own choice of route, which he accepted.

"It’s just been really neat to see how it’s brought together a community of people,” Jessica said.

