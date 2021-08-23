Donald Trump Booed By His Supporters For Recommending The COVID-19 Vaccine At An Alabama Rally

Becoming a victim of the beast he helped create, Donald Trump was booed at a rally in Alabama for promoting vaccines.

“It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” Trump once said regarding the pandemic on February 27th, 2021.

The former president that assured everyone that the virus would quickly go away shocked his supporters in Cullman, Alabama this weekend after encouraging unvaccinated folks to get vaccinated.

Trump was booed for recommending the COVID-19 vaccine at an Alabama rally, video shows.

Trump, notorious for encouraging his supporters to doubt science received backlash for telling his followers to trust it this once.

This came as a surprise to some, since much of his approach to COVID-19 was built on spreading misinformation.

"You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms… I do..” Trump said as the crowd cheered him on.

“You gotta do what you gotta do. But,” he said before echoing rhetoric from Biden's administration, “I recommend take the vaccine. I get it. It’s good. Take the vaccines.”

The crowd promptly booed him.

In his speech, Trump barely takes a positive stance on vaccines. He briefly tells his followers to get it, speaking without any sense of urgency.

He also refuses to take any accountability for mishandling the pandemic, denying the severity of it, and mocking masks.

Trump said that school-age children should not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now we have to get back and the schools have to get open — and frankly, we’re lucky we have the vaccine. But the vaccine on very young people is something that you gotta really stop,” Trump said.

There has been an alarming increase in Covid-associated hospitalizations and a potential for severe diseases for teens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 2,000 children have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

30 children have died from the condition.

“You have to get back to running your country — I mean, I don’t see reasons — and I am a big believer in what we did with the vaccine," Trump said. "It’s incredible what we did. You see the results. But to have every schoolchild, where it’s 99.99%, they just don’t — you know, they’re just not affected or affected badly.

Children are also just as capable of spreading COVID-19 as much as anyone else.

"Having to receive a vaccine I think is something that you should start thinking about because I think it’s unnecessary,” Trump said.

This isn’t the first time he has endorsed the vaccine while continuing to spread contradictory information.

He took credit for the shots back in March but later declared that the booster shots, which were recommended by the Biden administration, were a “money-making operation for Pfizer.”

A Statement from the Office of the 45th President: pic.twitter.com/FeQYD3L2j7 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 11, 2021

Unvaccinated children are at extreme risk of contracting COVID-19

National spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics and Overland Park, Kansas pediatrician, Dr. Natasha Burgert confirmed vaccines may be necessary for children.

"In our local hospitals, the kids that are getting sick are the ones that are not vaccinated," Dr. Burgert said.

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US.

Only 36.54% of Alabama’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to 52.04% of the general population.

On Thursday, in Cullman, Alabama, the city declared a state of emergency in relation to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Alabama Hospital Association announced that the state does not have any more intensive care unit beds.

Currently, the Cullman Regional Medical Center is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Alabama has a seven-day average of 3,000 coronavirus infections.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news.