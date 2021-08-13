Tough Day For QAnon Believers — Trump Will Not Be Reinstated As President Today

Since Joe Biden’s inauguration day, the day that Donald Trump also left the White House, there has been a massive pushback against the results of the election from Trump supporters and some Republican fans.

Coinciding with that pushback, QAnon theories have been spread that Trump’s reintroduction into the White House would be coming soon — Trump would be reinstated as President of the United States and kick Biden out.

That day was supposed to be today.

Is Trump going to be reinstated as the President?

Sorry QAnon readers, he likely won’t be.

There’s no law, action, or any type of loophole that could result in Trump retaking the office, unless he runs for re-election in 2024.

Reuters did a fact-check about whether or not August 13th would really be “Reinstatement Day,” and cited the U.S. Constitution.

“As stated by article 2, section 1 of the U.S. constitution, the person with the greatest number of votes from the Electoral College shall be the president,” they said, “The National Archives Electoral College Timeline of Events records the president-elect became the president of the United States at noon on Jan. 20, 2021 after taking the Oath of Office.”

Joe Biden took the Oath of Office and is — if you hadn't noticed — the President of the United States.

QAnon originally said Trump would be reinstated on Jan. 20.

It seems that, according to QAnon, his reinstatement keeps getting delayed, having had two other dates in mind for Trump’s White House takeover — Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, and March 4th.

The January 20th rumor was due to Trump’s threats to enact the Insurrection Act and keep his place in the Oval Office.

“The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the U.S. president to deploy the military to suppress domestic insurrection,” according to Reuters.

Advisors close to Donald Trump suggested the idea, but were quickly shut down because inciting the Insurrection Act to overturn the presidential election would be unconstitutional.

“There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election,” said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville in a joint statement.

Then, Trump was believed to be returning to office on March 4.

The March 4th date of reinstatement cites a long-winded explanation, calling back the old start date of newly-elected presidents that was changed in 1933.

This QAnon conspiracy called for the resurgence of the U.S. as a Republic, with Trump leading the nation as the first president of the new republic.

12/ They believe that March 4, 2021is the start for the new Republic. March 4 was the start date of the new President until it was changed in 1933. Why do they believe all of this? Well at the end of his Jan 7 speech Trump said “Our incredible journey is only just beginning.” — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) January 13, 2021

The theory was debunked due to a lack of evidence. Biden had been in office for over a month at this point, and there was no case calling for the new state of the country.

Trump allegedly believed he would be reinstated.

Behind the recent rumors that have been circulating through the QAnon and Trump supporter crowds is Donald Trump himself.

According to Maggie Haberman, a Washington Correspondent for the NYTimes and an analyst for CNN, "Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.”

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

In her tweet, she quoted a clip from CNN Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan that stated Michael Flynn, an advisor close to Trump, expected a “Myanmar-Style Coup” in the retaking of the White House.

That explains why people thought he would be reinstated in the month of August, but Mike Lindell is behind the date of the 13th.

Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, claimed that “by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out.” The relevance of the date is unknown, but it is Friday the 13th, if that means anything.

Mike Lindell says by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out. He also said there will be many down ticket senators that will have different election results. pic.twitter.com/clYG1kMTgx — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 5, 2021

Republicans are in disagreement with these claims. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene herself admitted that Trump would not be reinstated.

"It's going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election, and so I'd hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to be back in the White House in August," she said. "Because that's not true."

It’s quite an unfortunate day for those who truly believed that Trump would be reinstated today, but considering this is the third time that QAnon has let you down, maybe it’s time to throw in the towel.

You deserve better than to be let down for the third time this year.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and politics.