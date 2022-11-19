Stay-At-Home Mom Seeks Advice After Overhearing Husband Say She 'Does Nothing All Day'

All mothers know that raising their children and managing the household are not easy tasks, and there is so much to get done in such a short time.

However, one woman’s husband believed that her job of raising their children while he works wasn’t all that difficult.

The mother revealed that she overheard her husband tell his friend that she ‘does nothing all-day.’

Posting her story on the subreddit, r/TrueOffMyChest, she shared that she is a stay-at-home mother to her three children, a 10-year-old son, a six-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old son.

Her husband works outside of their home — she expressed gratitude for her husband’s hard work.

“I understand I’m fortunate to have him,” she shared. “My husband works hard. He is a lineworker, he puts in a lot of hours and sometimes has to travel.”

However, her husband would not be able to dedicate himself to his work and provide financially for their family if it were not for his wife taking care of their children and household.

“He needs me too,” she wrote.

While her husband was playing a video game with a friend, she overheard him say to the friend that his wife “does nothing all day.”

She explained to Redditors what her days entail, and it is not even remotely close to “nothing.”

“I take care of everything with our children,” she revealed. “I get them ready for school every morning. My children are always put together. I take care of their uniforms, hair, lunch, etc. While taking care of the baby.”

She also manages their children’s extracurricular activities.

“Our oldest son does hockey and our daughter does ballet, they both have practice almost every day,” she wrote. “I am the one who makes sure they are always prepared and on time.”

On top of being the sole caretaker of their children, the stay-at-home mother completes all of the household chores daily on her own.

“I make my family dinner every night. I do all the laundry and cleaning,” she wrote.

Additionally, she even wakes up early to make her husband breakfast before he leaves for work.

“It bothers me he sees it as ‘nothing'” she shared. “I didn’t expect to hear that, I thought he valued me.”

Redditors praised her for all the hard work she does for her family.

“You're doing great and should be proud of yourself,” one user wrote.

Lots of people don't understand the energy parents put into their kids and see it as "easy."

Others suggested that she put her husband in her shoes for a day to get a real idea of what “nothing” entails.

“The best way to do that is to take a few days off and let him see how much ‘nothing’ you do, OP [original poster]. Next weekend, go visit your mother or sister. Whatever. Tell him if what you do is ‘nothing’ then he should have no trouble doing it all for two measly days,” one user recommended.

“Stop doing everything except what is necessary. Tell him he has to do the running etc for the kids. Don't lift a finger around the house. Show him what doing 'nothing' really is,” another user commented.

“Read a story about a wife who actually did that for one day: no cleaning, no running after kids, no dinner, no grocery shopping… just painfully nothing all day. When hubby came home, it was One Giant Mess. Her response: Well, I did NOTHING today!” another user shared.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.