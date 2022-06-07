'Amber Is Not In A Good Place' Says Source Who Explains What's Next For Amber Heard After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard is reportedly struggling in the wake of Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation case against her.

On June 1, a jury delivered the verdict in the defamation trial of Depp and Heard, ruling that Depp was defamed in Heard's op-ed for the Washington Post back in December 2018 in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence.

Depp was awarded $10 million for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damages but reduced to $350,000 per the state's statutory cap.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counter-claim but not in punitive damages. The jury found Depp liable after his former attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax."

Amber Heard is 'not in a good place' following the verdict.

A source close to the actress told ET about Heard's general and financial well-being.

The source says, "Amber is not in a good place and is worried in general and financially speaking."

Heard has announced that she plans to appeal the court's decision, but the source explains that Heard "feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her didn't."

While Heard is "still upset" over the trial's outcome, her main focus is being a mother after the six-week ordeal and staying out of the spotlight, hoping that this will begin to wane over time.

Heard is hoping to get her career back on track, and she is preparing to appeal the verdict set forth by the jury.

For now, though, the source says that "she wants to just focus on her baby girl. The trial took away a lot of special mommy time. Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family."

Sources speculate Amber Heard will struggle to pay Johnny Depp.

While it is unknown about Heard's financial situation, testimony from the trial raised questions about whether her finances are enough to cover everything, from her donations to the American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU to paying Depp in the defamation trial.

Legal experts have suggested Heard could become bankrupt if Depp does not decide to waive the damages to him.

After their divorce, Heard received a $7 million settlement. She said she pledged to donate the amount to charities, including the American Civil Liberties Union but has failed to fulfill the pledge.

Many wonder how she can pay the damages to Depp following the verdict.

Heard said throughout the trial that her profile had been damaged severely, testifying about how Depp kept her from fulfilling her pledge to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Industry expert Kathryn Arnold testified that Heard lost out on possible earnings of up to $50 million.

Amber Heard's sister spoke out on Instagram in defense of her sister.

"I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

Heard's sister took to the stand to testify that she found herself in the middle of fights between the two during their problematic relationship.

Henriquez testified about incidents with her caught in them, one incident being where Depp supposedly charged up a staircase to confront Heard, only for Henriquez to be struck in the back with Heard retorting by "landing one" on Depp.

Heard's sister broke her silence on Instagram, showing her sister's support with the image reading #istandwithamberheard.

