Alleged Juror In Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Breaks Silence On TikTok & Calls Amber Heard A 'Crazy Woman'

A man claiming to have acted as a juror in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard is speaking out anonymously via TikTok.

On Wednesday, the seven-member jury found Depp entitled to $10 million in compensatory damages and punitive damages of $5 million. However, Virginia state laws limit punitive damages to $350,000; the actual amount awarded to Depp will be $10.35 million.

Now that it has ended, an alleged juror is breaking his silence and telling his story on TikTok.

The names of the people on the jury have been sealed for a year so the TikTok user's identity cannot be verified.

The alleged juror has given insight into the verdict reached in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

The TikTok user is going by seekinginfinite and has declined to say his name. He claimed that he did not follow pop culture prior to the trial and claims he had an unbiased opinion on Depp and Heard.

"From the very beginning when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me and it made me extremely uncomfortable to where I would no longer look over at her when she was giving her answers," the alleged juror claims.

Many people online spoke about why Depp refused to make eye contact with Heard, whereas Heard never kept her eyes off of Depp.

When Depp's lawyer asked her response after saying he's refused to look at her, she replied, "he can't."

However, it is not uncommon for attorneys to advise their clients to look at the jury.

The alleged juror concludes his first video, allegedly filmed the day the trial ended by calling Heard a "crazy woman."

One user asked the alleged juror to show what an identification badge looks like.

Showing the badge on their TikTok, the user blurs out any details that would indicate their identity.

In another TikTok, the man accuses Heard of "gaslighting" Depp during their relationship and criticizes Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft for alleging that the jury did not follow the rules.

"So I feel that's what her team's doing now is doing a smear campaign to not admit they were guilty," the user says in their video.

The alleged juror says the Depp-Heard trial is nothing like OJ Simpson.

Responding to the comparisons that have been made between the two, the TikTok user says both trials are vastly different because two lives were taken in the OJ trial, and the verdict was more controversial than the defamation trial of Depp and Heard.

"In the terms of pop culture history, OJ's is going to be remembered and this one is not going to have quite the impact," the alleged juror says.

OJ Simpson's trial created much controversy when in 1995, Simpson was not found guilty of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and friend Ronald Lyle Goldman. Some have compared the OJ trial to the Virginia trial due to the high-profile nature of the cases.

The alleged juror is posting more on their TikTok about the trial and is taking questions from the comment sections.

Being asked about Camille Vasquez, he praised her professionalism and said that she was five steps ahead of everything and she was more prepared than the other lawyers.

