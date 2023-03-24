Single Mom Shares All The Work She Does To Make Rent Because Her Full-Time Job Doesn't Cut It

With inflation through the roof and wages nowhere near where they need to be families, especially those with one provider, are struggling. One single mother named Javi recently shared that despite recently graduating and landing her dream job, she has to work side hustles to make ends meet.

The hardworking mom uploaded a clip where she walked viewers through a day in the life of a Door Dasher, explaining that working two jobs is necessary in order for family to survive. The video is captioned, “Come Door Dash with me as a single mother that literally doesn’t make it with just her full-time job.”

As a single parent, the mom must supplement her full-time job in order to afford to live.

Javi started by telling viewers that after 18 minutes of ‘dashing’ she had earned $4 but was on her way to deliver another order that would bring in another $9. Though it seems like a small amount she clarified that it was a good start and that if she completed a total of 15 orders between that day and the next, she would get a $75 bonus.

The woman recently started a new job and has enjoyed it, but admits that it has taken a big toll on her mental health due to the inability to keep a work-life balance. With the new position, Javi has had to draw a strict line, leaving work at work once she is clocked out.

Another thing that TikToker shared is that she was struggling with the daycare she chose for her child. She claims that there were a number of red flags that were missed when she was vetting childcare centers.

Javi decided to travel to a ‘hot spot,’ a more populated area in order to get more orders and earn a higher amount for each successful delivery.

The first order that she received netted just $6.25 for traveling for 10 minutes, not including the time it took to drive to the restaurant and pick up the delivery. But she remained positive, stating that it was a sunny day and she would ride with her windows down.

The hustling mother was very honest and admitted, “If you’re wondering why my eyes look so low, it’s ‘cause I’m exhausted.” According to her, to add to the avalanche of responsibilities she has, her dryer broke earlier in the week and she was waiting to get it repaired.

After 47 minutes of delivering food to customers, Javi had made $19.50, which she described as “pretty good.” Although she was all smiles, she said she needed to make a pit stop for coffee, as she was having trouble staying awake, a huge problem if you are expected to drive.

The stressed-out single mom got real about the pressure to juggle so much while caring for her kid.

She told people watching, “Baby, I am just struggling. Mental health has been hanging on by a thread… by a hair. This is what my sanity has been hanging on.” To illustrate the point, she stretched a single strand of hair between her fingers.

According to Javi, “I, right now, am at my peak of success. I just graduated, I just got the job that I’ve been dreaming of having since I was in high school, I’m growing my social media account, making income on my social media account, I have my business and my business has been doing good. The kickoff of this season has been great. My son is healthy and somehow, I have never felt like a bigger failure than right now.”

She recognized that the only area of her life where she is not at the place she wants to be in financially. Having to work extra is creating a lot of stress. Nevertheless, she continued her dash with a smile on her face and a façade of happiness.

Javi is not alone and many single mothers struggle with balancing work and life as they take on multiple jobs to take care of their children.

Per The Female Lead, moms who are the sole providers for their families will need to work until the reach the age of 93 to obtain the same pension benefits that a man would receive at the age of 65.

So, rising childcare costs, high rents and mortgage rates are just the tip of the iceberg when considering the roadblocks to financial security that single mothers face.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.