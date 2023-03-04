SeaWorld Mime Calls Out An Unhelpful Dad After Seeing A Mom Carrying Their Baby & A Backpack Alone

A mime working at SeaWorld has gone viral after he was captured reprimanding a man who was not helping out his partner.

In a May 2022 TikTok video, the moment was captured by another guest at SeaWorld, Ernest Palomo, which has boasted over 13 million views and more than 24,000 comments from other users.

The SeaWorld mime called out an unhelpful dad after seeing a mom carrying a backpack and their baby.

The video starts as the mime approaches the couple, Michelle Tzenevrakis and her husband Nick, who are walking past a large group of people seated for a SeaWorld show.

The mime immediately gestures to Michelle, who has a backpack slung over one shoulder while holding their daughter, Kalliope.

He removes the backpack from Michelle's shoulder and thrusts it into Nick's hands, who had been walking behind his wife and daughter empty-handed.

Michelle starts laughing at the exchange, while Paloma and the rest of the crowd watching begin to laugh and cheer.

"Let's go!" Paloma cheered from behind the camera, as Michelle and Nick continue walking.

The mime watches them leave, but not before jokingly making a "call me" gesture with his hands directed to Michelle, which earns another round of laughter from the people watching.

Michelle clarified that her husband is normally very hands-on when it comes to parenting.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Michelle revealed that she found the entire interaction "pretty hilarious."

"Everyone was cheering," she told the news outlet, adding that she nor her husband were aware that they were being filmed.

The couple, who are from Warsaw, Illinois, had been enjoying their vacation when they received a call from a friend who told them they'd gone viral on TikTok.

“That mime totally caught me off guard,” Nick admitted. “At that moment, I was in a total daze. I was really hungry and my feet were hurting me.”

While the entire incident had taken him by surprise, Nick said that he wasn't embarrassed at all.

"I thought it was pretty funny," he said.

Michelle explained that Nick had been pushing their baby's stroller all day, but they couldn't bring it in during the SeaWorld show.

She also clarified that what was captured in the TikTok video was simply a moment and didn't reflect Nick's entire personality after noticing many of the comments under the video.

"Men are so unaware of the basic ways to act like a father and partner," one user wrote.

Another added, "He’s mad because he knew he was wrong and got called out in front of a crowd!"

"Nick is the greatest father and I want to make sure that people know that,” Michelle said. “He does so much for us. He’s just awesome in every way.”

