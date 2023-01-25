Mom Gets Called Down To Daughter's School About The 'Bowtie' The 11-Year-Old Drew On Her Art Project

Every parent’s worst nightmare is getting that call from their child’s school and hearing that their child was in trouble.

A mother on TikTok named Sierra Carter (@sierraleann30) shared the conversation she had with her daughter’s teacher regarding a drawing she made in class.

Sierra Carter’s daughter was in trouble for drawing a ‘bowtie’ that looked like something else.

Carter’s daughter is in 5th grade, 11 years old, and “her teacher told me that my daughter had drawn something inappropriate in the art class.”

“A little boy had come up to her and made her aware that he thought my daughter drew ‘boy parts’ on her pig project,” Carter explained.

Soon after, the teacher went over to her daughter, confiscated the papers, and claimed that she had laughed and started shushing other children in the class.

The teacher might have seen this as an admission of guilt, but Carter explains that her daughter had immediately told her that what she drew was a bowtie and not boy parts.

Despite her daughter’s claims, the teacher sent the papers over to the Vice Principal’s office, where Carter decided to visit in order to discuss what went wrong with her daughter’s work.

“As soon as I look at it, I’m like, ‘are you freaking kidding me?’” she says. “I literally slammed my hand down on the table and I said, ‘to be completely frank with you, I am p-ssed.’”

She truly believes that it just looks like a bowtie — her daughter is 11, and she explains that she has never been inappropriate at home, drawn anything inappropriate, and has never even talked about “boy parts,” “girl parts,” or anything of that sort.

In order to figure out what should be done, they asked the Principal what they thought.

When the teacher and VP showed the art to the Principal, he told them to write her up.

Carter claims that she was told the first words out of his mouth were to “write her up,” because of the artwork that he had seen.

In response, she asked the vice principal and teacher to bring him into the conference room that they had been talking in, “because I would love to have a chat with him too.”

Up to this point, we still haven’t seen the art that her daughter drew, but it becomes a major point of contention because while Carter argues that it’s a bowtie, the principal argues back that “a bowtie is a bow.”

"I’m like, ‘I’m sorry my daughter is no Monet, but to her, a bow tie is a bow and a tie. If another kid happened to look at it and think that it was something else that sounds more like a 'he problem' not a 'she problem.'"

The principal relented, explaining that this time he wouldn’t write her up, but would keep her drawing for safekeeping in case something in a similar capacity were to arise in the future.

At this point, Carter complains that everything is being blown out of proportion, explains that her daughter did nothing wrong, and believes that the teacher should have just shut down what was going on inside of the classroom without escalating it to an issue with the principal.

She shares an image showing the picture her daughter drew, and allows everyone to come up with their own opinions in the comments of the video.

“I would get this on a shirt and wear it to the next school event,” one person joked.

To further defend the daughter’s intentions, someone else noted “Since when are ‘boy parts’ at the neck!!?? I’d be meeting with the superintendent.”

Everyone appeared to be on Carter's side, so don't be surprised when you see some bowtie pig shirts at your next PTA meeting.

