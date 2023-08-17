Principal Sends Child Who Lost A Tooth During School Home With Sweet Note For The 'Tooth Fairy'

The world is full of dark moments, which is one very valid reason to celebrate the flashes of light we’re offered. One person shared written proof on the subreddit r/MadeMeSmile that everyday heroes still exist.

An elementary school principal sent a student who lost a tooth home with a sweet note for the Tooth Fairy.

Roger Williams, the elementary principal at Henryetta Public School in Oklahoma, addressed a note to the Tooth Fairy, written on official school letterhead, to let the magical creature know that one of his students had lost her tooth at school.

“Dear Tooth Fairy,” the letter began. “Today, [name redacted] lost a tooth while eating her lunch. Unfortunately, while eating her lunch, she accidentally swallowed her tooth, as well. I’m sure the tooth will end up popping up sometime.”

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in [name redacted]’s teeth that was not there this morning when she came in,” Williams continued. “Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

Williams ended his tooth-loss verification letter by including his contact information, in case the Tooth Fairy had any questions.

The principal’s sweet gesture shows the care and devotion that educators have for their students, as he reassured the owner of the lost tooth and the Tooth Fairy that the momentous occasion did indeed occur.

The act of losing a tooth marks a transition from being a little kid to being a slightly bigger kid.

Every adult with a mouthful of full-sized teeth remembers where they were when that first tooth was lost. We all retain the sense memory of pushing our tongues to our gums, feeling the newly-formed space.

Kids feel an undeniable amount of pride with every tooth lost — it shows that they’re growing, moving one step closer to the adults they’ll become.

The principal’s letter to the Tooth Fairy on behalf of his student, who likely panicked upon swallowing her tooth, is an artifact both she and her parents can treasure for years to come.

Losing teeth is a universal stage of childhood, one whose importance is clearly not lost on Principal Williams. His letter highlights the inherent value of nurturing kids’ imaginations and offering them space to process the myriad of changes they’ll experience.

In a country where kids are put in danger, just by the act of attending school, it's heartening to recognize that educators go out of their way to provide their students with an experience full of joy and whimsy.

The principal demonstrated how important it is to let kids be kids, while they still can. His letter to the Tooth Fairy validated his student's concerns about her lost tooth while celebrating her milestone.

