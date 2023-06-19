Mom Creates 'How To Be A Person' Camp To Teach Her Kids Valuable Life Skills Over The Summer

Forget sending your kids to summer camp — this mother has the perfect idea to get your children involved in useful activities without having to pay a fortune for camp fees.

Not only is the camp one that your kids will enjoy, but it is also one that will educate them and equip them for tackling essential life skills.

The mom created a ‘how to be a person camp’ for her kids to participate in over the summer and learn valuable life skills.

Kaitlyn Rowe, a mother of four in Utah, was scrolling through social media one day when she came across a post from fellow mother, Emily Ley, documenting a genius idea that she came up with for her children to become more independent.

Ley dubbed her idea “How To Be A Person Camp,” where she taught her three kids, ages 12, eight, and eight, basic yet valuable life skills, including how to trim their nails, address an envelope, empty a dishwasher and make breakfast.

"We started doing this when COVID was happening and we were all quarantined and just trying to find things to do here at home," Ley told “Good Morning America. The mother figured that both she and her children could benefit from the “How To Be A Person” camp, and that her children could gain some practical knowledge.

"I was really overwhelmed with all I was doing as a mom and working and homeschooling kids all of a sudden, and so, I knew if I could help them with some age-appropriate independence, it would also help me as well,” she said. “And they just love the idea of being more grown up and knowing how to do things that I used to do just for them, and so they jumped right in."

Rowe was inspired by Ley’s idea. Hoping to do something productive with her children over the summer break, she created her own “How To Be A Person Camp.” She took to Instagram to share photos of her the tasks she formulated for her kids to learn at the camp.

Some significant skills include how to order politely at a restaurant, how to give change and count money, how to wrap a gift, and how to apply sunscreen properly.

Photo: Instagram

The mother revealed that she and her children are “so excited” about the life skills they will be learning throughout the summer.

Although the concept of “How To Be A Person” camp is the same for all of her children, they have a few different life skills to master based on their ages. Rowe’s six-year-old will be learning how to scramble eggs, pack an overnight bag, and blow dry her hair, while her three-year-old will be learning how to make his bed, safely use scissors and glue, and organize his toys.

Photo: Instagram

"I've always thought it was such a good idea,” Rowe told “Good Morning America.” “So, I started making a list on my phone of ideas for my kids or what they could work on.”

The mother added that her children are not enrolled in summer camps and will be participating in this entirely home-based camp session led by her instead.

Overall, teaching children useful life skills provides them with the necessary tools and competencies to navigate various aspects of life successfully. It empowers them to become independent, confident, and adaptable individuals who are well-prepared to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

So if you’re a parent and are unsure of what to do with the kids for the summer, look no further than creating your own “How To Be A Person” camp!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.