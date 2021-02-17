5-Year-Old Girl Uses Tooth Fairy Money To Make ‘Bags Of Love’ For The Homeless

In a beautiful act of kindness, a 5-year-old turned her €50 into 20 "bags of love" to give to the homeless.

Amaya Thompson, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, earned a large sum of €50 from the tooth fairy for losing two teeth.

Instead of spending the money on a new toy or game, the little girl decided to give the money back to people who need it more.

Thompson asked her mother Samantha Field, 34, if she could give it to the homeless.

With the help of her mother, they created 20 bags filled with goodies including food, toiletries, and a lovely letter and drawing made by Thompson herself.

Their intention was to spread happiness and smiles.

Thompson was inspired by seeing the homeless receive money from other people and that was what motivated her. This was also the reason for naming the goody bags "bags of love."

The bags were given out to the homeless through a local charity, Feed Up Warm Up. The feeling it created for Thompson and Field influenced them to create more bags.

In about 48 hours and a JustGiving Page later, they were able to raise €1,165.

Even with her help, Field knows that the whole idea originated and grew with Thompson and her generosity.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s obviously had a lot of input from me, but it’s all been her idea and that’s what has been so special about it.”

The letter had a heartfelt note explaining the purpose and idea of the bag with the title: “Hello to whoever is reading this letter."

Amaya Thompson, happy as can be as she fills up her "bags of love."

Field explained that the reason Thompson received so much money for losing her two teeth is due to her being the only granddaughter and an only child.

“She’s an only child, and an only grandchild as well, so she’s very well looked after — she never goes without anything. I’ve always been one to remind her that she is very lucky so that she doesn’t get complacent with the things she gets.” Field said.

“I’m very big on making sure she’s kind to other people. She’s just had two teeth out at the dentist and as you can imagine with her being an only grandchild, she ended up getting loads of money,” she added.

Field wasn’t shy when it came to talking about her daughter. She was "proud" of her little 5-year-old and rightly so.

“She's always been very kind hearted, that's how I've wanted to bring her up and she's aware there are a lot of kids who don't get as much as she does,” Field said. “She's the kind of child who would give you her last Rolo even if you were a stranger, she's so lovely. I'm so proud of her.”

The letter included in the bags were signed off in a cute tone reading: “I hope this bag makes you smile and makes you feel lucky and special. Lots of love and hugs, Amaya xxx”

The decorated ‘bags of love’ were filled with hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, food, dry shampoo, deodorant, and a drawing and letter from Thompson.

Every parent’s goal when raising a child is for them to grow up to be strong, humble, and kind to others.

Field doesn’t have to worry whether she achieved that or not.

Amaya Thompson is one of many stories where children decide to give back instead of keeping everything to themselves and you absolutely love to see it.

A €50 gift turned into €1,165 for the homeless, all because a sweet, little girl decided she wanted to help others and put a smile on their face.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics