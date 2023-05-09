Pregnant Woman Cries To Husband After Finding Out She Can Only Have One Person In The Delivery Room— 'As Much As I Love You, I Want My Mom'

The moment a family welcomes a new baby into their lives is a notable occasion and a moment that should be shared with loved ones. But one expectant mom found out that her own mom wasn’t allowed in the delivery room with her.

Cam and Mal have over 915,000 TikTok followers. They’ve chosen to document their journey into parenthood, posting videos about Mal’s pregnancy, as they prepare for the birth of their baby.

Mal was devastated when she discovered that only her husband would be able to witness their baby’s birth, as much as she wanted her mother to be there.

The pregnant mom-to-be was forced to choose between having her husband or her mom in the delivery room.

Cam made a post of Mal crying as she processed the news that only one person would be allowed to accompany her as she gives birth. He titled the post, “When your pregnant wife finds out her mom can’t be at her birth.”

“Are you okay, Mal?” Cam asked from behind the camera, to which Mal answered, “No.”

“My mom can’t be in the delivery room with me,” Mal explained. “And that freaks me out.”

“So, the hospital literally just said your mom cannot be there?” Cam asked.

'It’s only one person,' Mal said. 'And, as much as I love you, and think that you’re going to be very supportive, I want my mom.'

“Yeah, of course!” Cam answered, affirming what his wife was feeling.

“We will get this figured out, I promise,” he stated, as Mal took out her phone and started to dial. “I need you to talk to the people because I can’t think about talking to anyone right now,” Mal said, clearly distressed, yet able to express what needs she wanted met.

“I’ll get it all figured out, don’t even worry,” came Cam’s supportive reply. He then turned the camera on his sister, Madi, who was sitting on the couch. “Madi, tell Mal we’ll figure this out.”

Madi answered, “We’re gonna figure this out,” as Mal teared up. “I wanna talk to my mom,” Mal said, holding the phone up to her ear. Her emotional response shows how important it is to have family support around birthing.

The 5,545 comments were mostly supportive of Mal and Cam’s journey. The top post noted, “They shouldn’t be implementing that rule anymore,” referring to a hospital policy that arose at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which limited the number of people who could be present in the labor and delivery room. Yet each individual hospital establishes its own rules, and it seems the hospital Mal and Cam chose doesn’t allow for more than one person in the room.

One commenter suggested that they should “have her mom become a birth coach or doula, any certification that makes her ‘support staff’ instead of family member.” Mal responded to the comment, saying, “My mom is an RN so I’m hoping that’ll be enough certification.”

The American Pregnancy Association notes that a doula is “a professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical, and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labor, or has recently given birth. Their purpose is to help women have a safe, memorable, and empowering birthing experience.”

They further explain that “a doula acts as an advocate for the mother, encouraging and helping her fulfill specific desires she might have for her birth.” They report that “studies have shown that having a doula as a member of the birth team decreases the overall cesarean rate by 50%, the length of labor by 25%, the use of oxytocin by 40%, and requests for an epidural by 60%.”

Mal made a statement about her birth preferences in the comments section, stating, “PSA, this does NOT mean I’m choosing my mom over Cam, Cam is still 100% going to be there for the entirety of my L&D, please stop yelling at me.”

Another supportive person noted that “even if you WERE choosing your mom over Cam, that’s understandable and your business! Everyone has different needs.”

“Can they alternate?” Someone else asked. “They can, but I wouldn’t want Cam to miss any aspect of it!” Mal replied. Giving birth is a vulnerable experience and birthing people should have as much support as they want while doing so.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. As a former postpartum doula, she covers parenting issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.