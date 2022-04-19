Parent Dressed As Easter Bunny Hands Out Condoms At Texas Elementary School

A parent in Texas caused a scene with an unusual take on traditional Easter gifts.

Nathan Jensen, a father of three and professor at the University of Texas at Austin, made a tweet about the incident at Gullett Elementary School on Thursday. Jensen said he was notified of the situation by an email sent out by the school.

A parent showed up at my kids' elementary school dressed as an Easter Bunny during pickup. He handed out eggs, mostly filled with candy. Some with unopened condoms. Not sure this is the Austin weird I signed up for. — Nathan Jensen (@NateMJensen) April 15, 2022

A parent at the Austin elementary school handed out condoms to students while dressed as an Easter bunny.

“A parent showed up at my kids' elementary school dressed as an Easter Bunny during pickup,” Jensen tweeted. “He handed out eggs, mostly filled with candy. Some with unopened condoms. Not sure this is the Austin weird I signed up for.”

Jensen posted a tweet the next day with further discoveries. The person in the bunny suit was a pharmacist and the mother of a second-grader, and she was there to pick up her child after working at a safe-sex clinic earlier in the day.

Children flocked to her when she showed up in the bunny costume, and she handed them eggs filled with candy.

Update: A pharmacist ran a clinic in a bunny suit about safe sex. She picked up her 2nd grader in costume and handed out some candy. Got mobbed by kids, ran out of candy and called her husband. Her husband brought the wrong eggs. Chaos ensued. https://t.co/zLypppQnBD — Nathan Jensen (@NateMJensen) April 15, 2022

She called her husband to bring her more eggs once she ran out, but he brought the wrong eggs.

Jensen said that “chaos ensued” when kids opened these eggs to find wrapped condoms inside.

The Austin Independent School District is reevaluating its safety protocols following the incident, according to a report by M. Acosta of KXAN, the NBC affiliate in Austin. The school district told KXAN that the parent continued to hand out eggs after being asked to leave.

“We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” a spokesperson for the school district said. “It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent.”

Gullett Elementary School principal Tammy Thompson said in a letter addressed to parents that the event was not planned or sanctioned by the school.

The letter also stated that officials talked to the parent about the “inappropriate nature of their activity.”

George P. Bush, who is running for Texas Attorney General, took the opportunity to use the incident to push his campaign agenda.

The son of Jeb Bush, grandson of George H.W. Bush, and nephew of George W. Bush took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to comment on what happened. He posted the KXAN article while promising to prevent similar issues if elected.

“Not only is this against the law, it’s disgusting,” Bush tweeted. “Radicalized leftist parents & school admins are out of control, attempting to exploit our children while in school. As AG, I’ll hold school districts accountable for their failures to protect our kids.

One can only look on in amazement at how much fallout has occurred because of a single person handing out the wrong eggs while dressed in a bunny costume.

