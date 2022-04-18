Parents Outraged After Kindergartner Brings Margaritas To Snack Time & Passes Them Around To Other Kids

A snack time for the ages! One Kindergartner from Livonia, Michigan, decided it would be a good idea to spruce up everyone’s pre-nap tradition and watch the chaos that would surely ensue.

Grand River Academy Livonia's parents were furious when they found out what had happened to their innocent 5-year-olds, and insist that more should be done in the way of punishments.

One kindergartner brought a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas.

The youngster reportedly allowed fellow classmates to take sips from the bottle.

Grand River Academy officials called parents immediately to inform the parents of students involved that their children were physically okay and that they would hand out punishments to the student if necessary.

The next step was calling poison control for a consultation to ensure that none of the kids would suffer from any long-term effects and to measure the severity of the situation.

Alexis Smith told FOX 2 that her daughter had been one of the kindergartners afflicted.

She had a Dixie Cup full of the mixed drink and had four or five sips before realizing something was wrong.

Smith, and another mother, Dominique Zanders, spoke to FOX 2 about their children’s experiences.

"She felt woozy, a little dizzy," said Zanders about her daughter, who also thought that the drink had been juice before realizing it wasn’t.

"The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face," Zanders said.

The other girl had apparently just brought the drink in through her backpack and was able to pour other students' drinks without the teacher realizing.

"I had a small conversation with my daughter - nothing big - and she told me the girl knew it was liquor," Smith said.

Parents are furious that snack time is not more closely supervised.

As a result, the school had to issue a statement regarding the incident that occurred.

"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible,” they said. “It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."

The parents, however, are not satisfied with that answer.

"I'm not sure if they are short-staffed or whatever, it shouldn't have happened," Zanders said.

They believe that the parents of the child who brought the alcohol to school should have some sort of repercussion as well.

So far, no word from the parents of the child who brought the alcohol in nor the child in question, but parents want more from them.

"If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it - but they should know not to touch it," Smith said. "That it's not for kids."

Many things could have been done to prevent the situation from happening, but so long as no children are seriously harmed from the incident then all should be well.

One can only hope that both the parents and the teacher will pay closer attention to who brings what to the sacred snack time tradition.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.