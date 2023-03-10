Lili Reinhart Liked Posts About Abuse After Allegations Against Cole Sprouse From Another Ex Surfaced

Fans are calling out Cole Sprouse over allegations that he abused an ex-girlfriend — and are linking Lili Reinhart's Instagram activity to the allegations.

Sprouse is facing a lot of heat online after discussing his past relationships on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with fans accusing him of "humiliating" Reinhart by claiming it was he who ended the relationship after the two previously stated it was mutual.

Reinhart and Sprouse went public with their relationship in 2018 after meeting on the set of their CW show "Riverdale." They called it quits in 2020.

“It was me, I left, it was time. It absolutely lasted longer because we worked together. There was a lot of pressure and I think if I had loved myself more I would have left earlier,” Sprouse told podcast host Alex Cooper.

Fans are also questioning Sprouse after he claimed the two "both did quite a bit of damage to each other." Fans suspect Reinhart might tell a different story.

Cole Sprouse has been accused of abusing a previous ex and Lili Reinhart's Instagram likes have added to the accusations.

Not long after their split, Reinhart liked a post from the Real Depression Project stating “mental abuse can present in many forms.”

lili also liking things about mental abuse around that exact period of time when Cole announced the breakup with the insta post pic.twitter.com/lqdmUjTuAQ — carina (@bttyarch) March 9, 2023

She also liked a post from the Real Depression Project, titled “The Most Beautiful Things To Tell Someone Who’s Been Mentally Abused.”

On August 25, 2020, 6 days after Sprouse’s break-up post, Reinhart liked another post from the Real Depression Project titled “15 Warning Signs You Might Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship.”

cole going out of his way to like the same exact post Lili had about emotional abuse was so nasty of him he never even followed the page so obviously did it on purpose pic.twitter.com/1zepvsOwUW — carina (@bttyarch) March 9, 2023

In a strange twist, Sprouse liked the same post, though one fan was quick to point out that “Cole going out of his way to like the same exact post Lili had about emotional abuse was so nasty of him,” especially as “he never even followed the page so obviously did it on purpose.”

According to fans, it seems that this is not the first time Sprouse has been called out for emotional abuse by an ex.

Sprouse’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Bree, made allegations of emotional abuse and manipulation against him.

A woman named Bree claimed to have dated the former child star and alleged that she was diagnosed with PTSD after their 2015 breakup, posting that she’s “been to therapy and gotten past it… but anytime I even acknowledge that it happened, I get told to shut up.”

4.) She spoke publicly about being diagnosed with PTSD after their relationship & any time she tries to talk about what happened to her with him, his fans flood her with hate; hence why i'm censoring her name. There's a lot more, & if i find it i'll add it, but Cole is an abuser. pic.twitter.com/A9lQhtgta2 — chelsea (@_wwmhd_) March 9, 2023

“I can’t even reference that time in my life without fans making a huge deal of it,” his ex continued.

According to a fan's Twitter page, after these allegations surfaced Sprouse posted then deleted a tweet saying “Don’t become so jaded by abuse that your opposition becomes abusive.”

2.) He also posted & deleted this really sketchy tweet about abuse...i don't know why he would tweet this and it's certainly a bad look to tweet & delete, especially with the allegations. pic.twitter.com/vgK2Q0aSp5 — chelsea (@_wwmhd_) March 9, 2023

The same fan alleges that Sprouse recreated photos of his ex with photos that “he took of Lili Reinhart in the exact same locations with the exact same poses… this is a common and subtle tactic for emotional abusers to show their victim that they weren’t special and can be easily replaced.”

5.) Cole Sprouse recreating photos he took of Lili Reinhart in the EXACT SAME LOCATIONS with the same poses with the gf he replaced lili with. this is a common & subtle tactic for emotional abusers to show their victim that they weren't special & they can be easily replaced. pic.twitter.com/ZRwvRYiFip — chelsea (@_wwmhd_) March 9, 2023

Another fan, Carina, believes that there’s a definite connection between the timing of Sprouse’s breakup post and Lili’s Real Depression Project likes, tweeting that “the timing isn’t a coincidence.”

the timing isn’t a coincidence personally. Also don’t know if it was mutually agreed to share the breakup but lili didn’t acknowledge the post & it made the week her movie was coming out 21st aug about their split not her talent & being a exec-producer pic.twitter.com/0jIfecQAjN — carina (@bttyarch) March 9, 2023

Fans are also speculating that his appearance on "Call Her Daddy" may be an attempt to dismantle any further allegations before they arise — a tactic they are comparing to DARVO.

DARVO is an acronym coined by psychology researcher Jennifer Freyd, which stands for “Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.”

According to therapist Eric Patterson, DARVO “works by shifting the focus away from the original issue and attacking the actual victim.”

DARVO “attempts to switch the roles of victim and perpetrator to allow the actual offender to receive sympathy and compassion, publicly or privately, as well as to avoid consequences for their actions.”

Fans suspect that Sprouse is embarking on a media tour to control whatever narrative Reinhart might put forth.

“He’s speaking before she can,” noted one fan, who believes that Sprouse’s actions are indicative of a pattern of covert narcissistic abuse he previously exhibited with his ex.

narcissistic abuse is terrifying, but covert narcissistic abuse is worse. they hide behind "you hurt me too" & distract from what you were originally upset about. cole sprouse doing a media tour about lili reinhart after she was seen liking posts about abuse isn't a coincidence. https://t.co/TCBhd4Pn5a — chelsea (@_wwmhd_) March 9, 2023

“I believe the women who have been showing signs for years,” announced the fan. “Cole Sprouse is an abuser.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you are not alone. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. Support is available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474, or visit thehotline.org.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.