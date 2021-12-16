Mom Pays $110 For Festive Visit From The Grinch — Only To Have Her House Destroyed

Mother of two Laura Magill thought it would be a fun and festive night when she paid $110 for the Dr. Suess character the Grinch to come and visit.

But she was left with an absolute mess to clean up when the Grinch did what the Grinch does best — ruined Christmas!

The British mom took to Facebook to share her destructive visit from the Grinch.

“So paid £85 for a grinch visit," Magill wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that went somewhat viral, "Advertises to come in mess with the kids bed have pillow fights put toilet roll around your Christmas tree and pictures with the kids at the end."

She explains what was supposed to happen, but stresses that she made the Grinch leave before photos could even be taken. Then Magill explains what actually happened — a complete disaster!

Maybe the funniest thing iv ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/DgKTVwkQWv — cafucatfood (@cafucatfood) December 13, 2021

"Every single bit of party food expensive cupcakes threw all over the place tree decorations BROKE !!! Fairy up liquid poured on my kitchen floor eggs smashed and a full bottle of juice poured over my floor and SON !!! Kids new onise ruined Highly highly DO NOT recommend… mailed and complained no reply grinch defo came stole Christmas never been so disgusted in my life !!!”

She showed photos of the display of Christmas snacks and desserts she has made which included cupcakes, cookies, candy, drinks and more.

The second image shows the snacks completely ripped apart on the floor with an empty tray in the living room. Magill’s son can be seen covered in red and green slop from his head to his bear onesie. However, he looks like he loved every minute of it.

The comments took the Grinch's side.

A lot of people on Twitter were critical of the kids' names they saw on the cupcakes.

One user said, “To be fair, if these are the names of your kids you deserve it.”

Similarly, another user wrote, “There are kids running around that house named Button and Kreed, my money this havoc was caused by Button or Kreed.”

Button? BUTTON?! This surely has to tip it over the edge into being a put on gag. The others are awful, but please God, nobody is naming their child BUTTON — Paddy (@DeadbeatPad) December 13, 2021

People were also quick to judge why someone would pay money for someone to come and mess up the house and then get upset when it goes too far. Many were questioning Magill as to how she let this man do this with her kids without intervening before it was too late.

Someone was able to screenshot the comments before Magill deleted the post. The screenshot captured one commenter on Magill's post's interesting response to the situation.

The company also responded to the mom of two.

Santa Stop Here Belfast seems to be behind the event. Daily Mail reported a response from the company read “we hope you see the funny side” with a picture of the Grinch behind bars on their Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the company told MailOnline, “Laura's sister hired us and was told in advance what was involved prior to the visit. We’ve done 30 visits this year with no complaints. We have been doing this for three years in total. Our grinch is loving the attention- we’ve had hundreds of booking enquiries today. The grinch also knew them personally - but hasn’t told them who was below the mask yet!”

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.