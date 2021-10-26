Mother Of Abandoned Children Living With Brother's Dead Body Questioned And Released Without Charges

This week, a 15-year-old boy in Harris County, Texas, made a phone call to the police and told them that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for over a year and that his body was in the apartment he shared with his two other siblings.

According to the 15-year-old, his mother and her boyfriend hadn’t lived with him and his two siblings, ages 10 and 7, for months.

The three children had been abandoned in the Houston apartment with their brother's remains.

One of the next-door neighbors, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC13 that she had been complaining about an awful smell for months.

Whenever she told the front office about the smell they never did anything about it, and sometimes it got so bad that she had to leave the air conditioner off so the smell wouldn’t come into her apartment.

She said that she moved into the apartment complex, City Parc II at West Oaks Apartments, about 18 months ago and the smell appeared about four or five months into her living there.

The next-door neighbor said that she thought the apartment was abandoned and had no idea that anybody had been in there.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they found the skeletal remains of the brother that the 15-year-old boy mentioned, as well as the surviving siblings who appeared to have been abandoned by their parents.

"[We're] Connecting all the dots at this point, it appears [the kids] were in there while the body was deteriorating," said Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, “I have been in this business a long time, and never saw anything like this.”

During a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Gonzalez called the situation “horrific” after seeing how they had been living for over a year, and sent the boys to the hospital after noticing clear signs of malnourishment.

The mother was found, questioned, and released without any charges.

Late Sunday night, law enforcement said that they had located the mother and her boyfriend and brought them in for questioning.

By Monday at 9:45 a.m., Gonzalez said that they had both been released from police custody and that no files have been charged so far — ensuring that the investigation was still ongoing.

There are no new developments this morning regarding the scene on Green Crest. Mother and her boyfriend were located, interviewed and released. CPS is assisting with the children. Our investigation remains on-going. No charges have been filed. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2021

"To ensure the safety of the children, the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of the three boys,” Child Protective Services (CPS) released in a statement. “Child Protective Services does have history with the family, but there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were discovered alone in their apartment.”

It’s unknown if the children had been going to school at the time, but Gonzalez reported that the surviving children were "fending for each other," and that the 15-year-old had been taking care of his younger, surviving siblings.

The children are currently in the county’s custody pending the result of the investigation.

