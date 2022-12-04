Mom Waxes 10-Year-Old Daughter's Eyebrows Because She's Being Bullied — Critics Say She's Letting Bullies Win

After receiving backlash, a mother is defending her decision to wax her 10-year-old daughter's eyebrows.

In a TikTok video, mom-of-five, Ashlee Pease, who often posts family content alongside her husband, Steve, shared a clip of her and her daughter, Giselle, as she waxed in between the 10-year-old girl's eyebrows.

Ashlee allowed her daughter to have her eyebrows waxed after she was getting bullied in school.

"We are about to wax the middle of Giselle's eyebrows," Ashlee began, adding that her daughter revealed people at her school had been teasing her about her body hair.

"She said people in school are teasing her about her mustache, which she doesn't even have a mustache, she just has a little bit of hair," she continued, referring to her daughter's upper lip.

Ashlee explained that her daughter had decided to wax her own eyebrows, most likely because of the teasing she'd been receiving at school.

The video then cuts to Ashlee applying the wax onto the applicator as she places it in the middle of her daughter's eyebrows.

After three attempts at waxing Giselle's eyebrows, Ashlee opted to go in with tweezers upon noticing that not enough of the hair had been removed.

"We're going to take tweezers to the middle because those hairs are not coming out," Ashlee said.

After successfully removing the hair from Giselle's eyebrows, Ashlee then moved on to wax her daughter's upper lip.

However, after three unsuccessful attempts to wax off Giselle's hair above her lip, Ashlee told viewers that she and her daughter would just have to go to a professional to remove the hair.

"We’re just going to go to the professionals to get it done because obviously, this way is not working,” she concluded.

In response to Ashlee's video, many users responded negatively to the decision to wax her daughter's hair.

"I don’t like this mother energy, you are not [a] soft mother. [It] looks very harsh in all ways. Change yourself [urgently]," one user wrote.

Another user added, "She's so beautiful, she didn't need [to be waxed]. Don't listen to [the bullies]."

However, other users defended Ashlee's choice, pointing out that her 10-year-old daughter had been the one who asked to have her hair waxed.

"Y'all need to stop. This girl trusts her mother so much she came to her with this issue & her mama did what she could to help build her confidence," a user remarked.

Another user chimed in, "I'm proud of you from one mama to [the] next. All parents want for their kids [is] the best & you're [trying] for just that."

In a separate TikTok video, Ashlee clarified in the caption that her daughter had been the one who wanted the videos of her being waxed posted.

"Giselle asks to do these videos. Everyone in her school watches her and thinks she's COOL… the 'bully' is the same boy that asked her for her phone number and she told him no…"

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.