A Mom Wants Her Son's 'Deadbeat Dad' To Pay Child Support But Doesn't Want Him To Have A Chance To Get Custody & See Her Son

Child support is an essential service that greatly benefits single parents, but according to a 2018 U.S. Census Bureau report, only 44% of single parents receive the full amount.

There can be various reasons for this, but child support is a federal law, so custodial parents are required to receive it. Some parents, however, do not have the means to go through the legal proceedings to get it. One mother shared her reason, and many parents are relating to her.

She doesn’t want the father of her son to have any ‘legal ties’ to him, so she’s debating whether to get child support from him.

A mother, Aerial, posted to the video-sharing app TikTok her reason for not yet asking for child support from what she labels her child’s "deadbeat dad." She shared a cute video of her son playing with sticks with text written on top of the video.

“When you want to hold your [baby daddy] accountable and take him for child support, but you are terrified for him to have any legal ties to your son,” she wrote.

She elaborated on the situation in the comments section of her video. It turns out that she’s mentioned child support to him multiple times. However, he countered that if she tried to do it, he would sue to get full custody of her child.

In addition to that, he doesn’t even believe the child is his! But she’s gotten a DNA test that verifies that he is the father. Someone wrote that he’s using “abuse” and “scare tactics.” And that he doesn’t really want to parent her son, so he’s doing everything in his power to make sure he doesn’t have to pay for him as well.

Meanwhile, Aerial explained that he gets to live a “free life” because of his threats. “He just gets to live a free life and act like my child [doesn’t] even exist,” she wrote.

In the video’s caption, she wrote that she’s “back and forth” about handling this situation. On the one hand, she really wants to hold him accountable, but she’s scared of him having any sort of attachment to her son, including visitation rights. So, she doesn’t want that to change, which is reasonable, considering he doesn’t even believe that’s his son anyway!

People took to the comments to share their personal experiences with fathers acting similarly.

“I’m afraid my [baby daddy] will somehow take my son, and I’ll never see him again,” one person wrote. Aerial replied, saying that’s her “biggest fear.”

Another person shared that the absentee father of their child is too “dangerous” for her even to want to try to get child support.

“I’m in the same boat, mine is dangerous though. I’m keeping my peace,” they wrote.

So, what are the odds of a father getting full custody of their child? According to a 2018 U.S. Census Bureau report, only 20% of custodial parents were fathers. Regardless, just the possibility of losing custody of your child can be terrifying. So, it makes sense why Aerial is afraid to take him to court. Hopefully, if she chooses to do it, his actions will come to light, and they will see that she deserves to continue to be the custodial parent.

Ethan Cotler is a writer living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news and human interest stories.