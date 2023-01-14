Mom Shares How Her Dog Alerted Her That Her Pregnancy Was At Risk & Saved Her Baby

Dogs are truly man’s best friend. It’s hard to imagine that they are so much more than we give them credit for.

One woman highlighted this important statement in a recent TikTok video posted to her account mamabwelsh.

The mother showcased her dog sniffing her belly while her pregnancy was at risk.

The mother, Brittney Welsh, shared the video of her golden retriever sniffing her belly when she was 8 months pregnant.

“That one time I was 8 months pregnant and my dog was trying to tell me something was wrong and I didn’t realize it,” the caption read in the video.

In the video, you can see the goldie sniffing and eagerly trying to push Welsh around- almost like he’s trying to get her out of the room and out the door.

He circles around her, even licking her throughout the video.

But towards the end of the video, the dog refuses to let Welsh keep her feet on the floor.

While Welsh sits down, the goldie snakes down to get her leg on top of him and even goes back to do so when Welsh moves her feet. Welsh revealed that her dog was trying to alert her.

In another caption that popped up in the video, Welsh explains how it turns out she had a severe UTI that was sending her into early labor that only her dog noticed.

“Luckily, I went in to be monitored and was given a bunch of medicine,” she wrote. “It stopped everything. I was sent home several hours later.”

Users in the comments shared their own stories highlighting why we truly don’t deserve animals.

Animals are on another level that we humans will never understand and it’s been scientifically proven.

According to Wisconsin Pet Care, “Certain breeds of dogs can have up to 40-50 times the scent receptors than us humans, making their sense of smell about 100,000 times stronger than ours.”

So, when a person is ill or even pregnant “their body chemistry will change, and a dog’s sensitive snout may be able to detect these subtle changes.”

It’s not hard to see why many of these animals have become service dogs, being able to tap into a different senses that we simply don’t have.

Users in the comments shared their own stories and experiences with man’s best friend, mainly while they were pregnant.

“[My dog] woke me up at 5 AM, nudging my stomach and whining. I stood up and my water broke!” one woman wrote.

Another wrote how it was only because of her dog acting extra clingy that she decided to take a pregnancy test and found out she was actually pregnant.

One vet technician even shared a story about how their dog became an alert dog for seizures.

“Animals know,” they wrote. “Worked at a vet clinic and one of our techs had seizures. Her service dog would give her about a 5-10 minute warning before an episode.”

We truly don’t deserve these amazing animals.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news