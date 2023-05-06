Mom Defends Teenage Son After He Beat Up His Bully And Was Suspended From School — 'The School Did Nothing. Problem Solved'

A Missouri mother praised her teenage son after he fought back against another teenager that had been bullying him for several years.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Allison Davis shared a lengthy post where she criticized her son's high school for not taking action after having previously reported that he was being bullied. When the school failed to take action, Davis' son, Drew, took matters into his own hands and gained the support of his mother in the process.

Davis defended her son after he fought his bully and was suspended from school.

In Davis' post, she revealed that her son had received five days of out-of-school suspension for engaging in a fight with another classmate on the school bus who had been bullying him since they were both in middle school.

"I know as a parent I’m supposed to be upset with him for resorting to violence or getting suspended, but I’m not. Not even a little bit," Davis admitted. She then called out Drew's high school, which had ignored all of the other times that he had been bullied by this same classmate in multiple other instances.

"When this kid has constantly threatened to beat Drew up along with several of his friends, the school did nothing," she revealed. "When this kid followed Drew down the hall threatening him and making fun of him AND it was all captured on video, the school did nothing. When other kids told teachers and administrators that this kid was threatening Drew, the school did nothing."

At one point, Drew was even subjected to online bullying by this same teenager, but even that didn't prompt school administrators to step in and take action against the bullying. Even when Davis herself sent an email to her son's school, she felt the response from the school was still inadequate.

"I sent the school a lengthy email at the beginning of the year begging them to do something because Drew refused to talk to adults at school about it because he knew it would do him no good," Davis wrote. "Drew had four classes with this kid and he would not leave Drew alone. Their solution and response was to have him and his bully sign a no-contact contract."

Eventually giving up on the school taking action against her son's bully, she felt her son had a right to fight the bully himself.

Davis shared that after trying to get the school to intervene against Drew's bullying, both she and her son had given up on anything to be done to stop it.

However, when the bully began threatening Drew's family and making snide remarks about his little brother, he finally snapped, clearly having endured enough.

"When this kid threatened Drew (while on the bus) and then moved on to making fun of his Dad and then threatening Jackson, his 11-year-old brother, Drew decided that he would quit relying on the school and the adults who are supposed to protect him and HE would do something," Davis shared.

"Three punches and his bully screamed like a baby, his minion friends shut up, and this morning the bully wouldn’t even look at him."

While her son was reprimanded by his school and eventually suspended, Davis admitted that she wasn't angry in the slightest and praised him for not only defending himself but solving the bullying problem all on his own.

In a perfect scenario, a school bully should've been properly handled by administrators when initially told about all of the different incidents. While violence should never be encouraged, especially as a parent, it is also important to teach your child the realities of defending themselves, especially against bullies.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.