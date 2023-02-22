Mom Announces 'Meet & Greet' Tour For Her 3-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Fans She Calls Her 'Uncles' & 'Aunties'

Fans of a toddler who has amassed a large following on accounts run by her parents are now in with a chance to meet the little girl — for a fee.

We’ve all heard of Hollywood actors and singers hosting events, including meet and greets, where they can get up close and personal with some of their fanbases, and ever since online influencers have become more popular in recent years, these internet celebs have also hosted their share of fan meet-ups.

However, these events usually center around an adult star or — at the very least — a teen who is old enough to consent.

In the case of this Georgia mom, her three-year-old daughter will be the star of the show.

Hermes Penelope's mother is hosting meet-and-greets for fans of her three-year-old.

From the moment she was born in May 2019, the young girl’s photos and videos have been regularly posted to social media by her mother, Shawniece Shepherd, in hopes of getting her into a modeling career.

The toddler has gained popularity over the years, with over 66,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 230,000 followers on Instagram. Although her social media accounts are under her name, they are managed by Shepherd.

Little Hermes is often flooded with comments from other social media users who dote on the toddler each time her photos and videos are posted online.

Shepherd has even dubbed her daughter’s fans as her “aunties” and “uncles” since she considers them family, as many of them have watched the girl grow up before their eyes.

Recently, Shepherd made the announcement that she would be touring across the country with Hermes to give all of her “aunties” and “uncles” the chance to meet her.

“It’s finally here! Greet and meet @hermespenelope!” the mother announced via Instagram. “We’ve been wanting the do this for so long but due to COVID-19! Everything was on hold! Not anymore! You get to finally meet Hermes Penélope in person!”

The mother-daughter duo is making stops in cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Dallas over the course of the next few months.

The events will each be around three hours long and include music, refreshments, and a photo op with Hermes. Tickets are selling for $30 each.

“We are dedicated to meeting all her IG [Instagram] Aunties& Uncles that’s has been a part of her life journey!” a note added to the event page reads.

Reactions to the event were divided — fans were both excited and concerned for the young girl.

“Aww, I can’t wait! I’m there! Finally meeting my niece,” one Instagram user commented.

“Can’t wait to meet you baby Hermes,” another user wrote.

“I’m definitely meeting this baby in Atlanta,” another added.

However, others voiced fears about the exploitation of the toddler by Internet strangers.

“I’m sorry but this is so weird. This is a child…why would she need a meet and greet? Very creepy,” one user expressed.

“Who is signing up to meet a baby?” another user wrote.

“Please be safe while doing this,” another user encouraged. Others warned against exposing the toddler to germs since she would be around so many strangers.

Parents exposing their children online to generate a greater Internet following has been a serious concern for many people. They are at a greater risk for child exploitation if their photos and videos are floating around online where just about anyone can access them.

According to research, there are as many as 500,000 online predators that exist that pose a threat to children. Children between the ages of 12 to 15 have the highest risk of being targeted by online predators.

With these statistics, it would most likely be your safest bet to refrain from posting images of your children on social media to protect them from becoming such victims, and definitely refrain from doing a meet and greet, where predators would have the opportunity to exploit children firsthand.

This, of course, is a worst-case scenario issue and we're sure Hermes's mom and dad are protecting their little girl but there is a discussion to be had about the three-year-old's right to privacy.

Until kids are old enough to articulate their own thoughts, feelings and consent, there is no way of knowing how they truly feel about their lives being broadcast online and that is as good a reason as any to give them their privacy until that day comes.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.