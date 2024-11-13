Mom Arrested For Letting Her 11-Year-Old Son Walk Alone Less Than A Mile Away From Their Home

After a mom scolded her 11-year-old son for walking into town without letting anyone know, she thought it would be the end of the conversation. However, local sheriffs decided that it wasn’t.

According to Reason Magazine, law enforcement showed up at Brittany Patterson's house to handcuff her in front of her children before bringing her down to the station, where she was fingerprinted, photographed, and put in an orange jumpsuit.

Advertisement

The incident shed light on how much parents have shielded their kids from the outside world and whether this is a good thing.

A Georgia mom was arrested after her 11-year-old son walked into town, unsupervised, less than a mile from his home.

When Brittany Patterson was getting ready to take her eldest son to a medical appointment at around noon on October 30, 2024, she noticed that her 11-year-old son, Soren, who was supposed to join them, was nowhere in sight.

Assuming that he had gone into the woods to play or to visit his grandmother, who lived two minutes away, she hit the road to take her son to his appointment, not thinking her younger son was in any danger.

Advertisement

pixelshot | Canva Pro

However unbeknownst to Patterson, Soren had decided to take a stroll into downtown Mineral Bluff, a small town with a population of 370 people less than a mile from their home.

A woman driving by spotted the 11-year-old walking by himself and stopped to ask if he was okay.

Even though the boy assured her that he was just fine, the woman still called the police to track him down.

Advertisement

After picking up Soren and dropping him off at home with his grandfather, a female sheriff’s deputy called Patterson to inform her of her son’s whereabouts.

Rido | Canva Pro

“She asked me if I knew he was downtown, and I said, ‘No," the mother reported.

While she was upset with her son for failing to inform anyone he’d be going into town, she was not worried since she was familiar with the area.

Advertisement

“I was not panicking as I know the roads and know he is mature enough to walk there without incident,” Patterson said.

Although the mom trusted her son to navigate his way into town, the local police were concerned about parental neglect.

According to Patterson, the sheriff’s deputy, "kept mentioning how he could have been run over, or kidnapped or 'anything’ could have happened," the mom recalled.

After returning home from the appointment, Patterson scolded Soren for not letting anyone know of his plans and continued on with her day.

Still, local sheriffs weren’t finished with the mom just yet.

At around 6:30 p.m., police showed up at the Patterson residence, where they put the mom in handcuffs in front of her children and took her down to the station.

Advertisement

Kayasit Sonsupap | Shutterstock

After being released on a $500 bail, a case manager from the Division of Family and Children's Services arrived at her house for a home visit and even interviewed Patterson's oldest son at his school.

Advertisement

Despite finding no evidence of neglect, the mom was required to sign a 'Safety Plan' issued by the Division of Family and Children's Services.

Even though they found no evidence of Patterson being a neglectful parent, the Division of Family and Children's Services presented her with a “safety plan” to sign.

According to the plan, Patterson was required to delegate a “safety person” to watch over her kids when she wasn’t home and download an app on Soren’s cellphone to keep track of his location.

Instead of complying with the terms that she found to be extreme, the mom reached out to attorney David DeLugas, the head of ParentsUSA, a nonprofit organization that provides legal help to parents wrongly arrested and prosecuted for child neglect.

While DeLugas argued that signing the plan would prohibit Patterson’s children from having any independence, an assistant district attorney told him if Patterson signed, all criminal charges against her would be dropped.

Advertisement

Patterson currently faces a reckless conduct charge, a $1,000 fine, and one year in jail.

The mom's arrest has raised questions about whether this new trend of 'helicopter parenting' has gone too far.

Helicopter parenting is a parenting style characterized by excessive involvement in a child’s life, constant handholding, refusing to let them wander anywhere without an adult guardian, and closely monitoring all of their activities, decisions, and relationships.

While many helicopter parents believe that they are doing their children a favor by keeping them safe, they may actually be severely hindering their independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills.

A 2013 study found that children of helicopter parents were more prone to anxiety and depression in their late teens and college years.

Advertisement

When you warn your child that the outside world is a dangerous place filled with reckless drivers, child kidnappers, and bad people who want to hurt them, you are instilling fear and distrust instead of confidence and independence.

kdshutterman | Shutterstock

In the long run, this can impact critical skills your children will need once they grow up, such as learning to properly socialize with peers, performing tasks independently, and having an overall solid sense of judgment to make smart choices.

Advertisement

Obviously, no parent wants to see their child in tears or afraid. However, unless they are in imminent danger, it is okay to hold back on being mama or papa bear.

Let them fall while playing with their friends and get a few bumps and bruises. Let them ask a stranger for directions while taking a walk in town.

It will only make them stronger.

Of course, it is still important to be mindful. Teach them proper safety skills, but don't teach them to be afraid. Teach them to trust their intuition.

As their parents, you know what is best for them.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.