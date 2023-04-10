Brave Middle School Teacher Rushes To Classroom To Break Up A Fight Between Students But Gets A Surprise Proposal Instead

Teaching is a lot more than educating kids. You have to keep them safe and sound, deal with the demands of parents, dedicate some of your free time to your job, and care about students’ health and well-being. It’s no wonder teachers are leaving their jobs in droves.

But one fearless middle school teacher was fully prepared to step in when she heard that there was a classroom fight that required her intervention. In a video shared by a TikToker named Lily Thern, a woman in a vibrant dress with geometric shapes and heels rushed through the hallways frantically.

What the teacher thought was a fight ended up being a surprise proposal.

As she ran like a track star, she asked, “What’s going on?” and a loud melee could be heard coming from a classroom as she approached. The noise from the students got louder and louder as she got closer and the teacher said, “Oh my God,” imagining what could be taking place.

When she reached the classroom, students were yelling loudly and gathered around an unknown spectacle that couldn’t be seen since they were blocking visibility for anyone who stood behind them. A few of them glanced back at the teacher, but whatever was occurring seemed to escalate.

The woman kept shouting, “Aye! Break it up!” but her words seemed to fall on deaf ears. She proceeded to push her way through the crowd so she could see what was happening and put a stop to it.

Once she finally broke through, there was a man, dressed in a grey suit, on one knee with a red ring box extended toward her. Immediately recognizing him as her partner, the teacher immediately became emotional, covering her mouth with both hands.

The man asked her, “Will you marry me?” and she told him he would through tears of happiness. That caused the students to erupt in an avalanche of cheering and clapping, happy that their teacher had been the recipient of such a sweet gesture.

Her fiancé stood up and embraced her as she buried her head in his chest. The couple rocked back and forth as they held each other before he planted a kiss on her lips, causing the students standing ovation to grow even more boisterous than it had been before.

Only then could you see how much preparation had gone into the surprise proposal. Students held up signs that said, “Will you marry me?”, “Say yes!” and “I love you” as they jumped up and down celebrating the beloved teacher's engagement. The video ended with everyone grinning from ear to ear, happy to have witnessed the moment.

Commenters were touched by the students’ involvement in making their teacher’s day super special. But many were even more impressed by the courage of the teacher, her speed in getting down the hall as quickly as possible, and her ability to do it all while wearing heels.

All-in-all, people were happy to see what started out as a seemingly disastrous situation turn out to be a beautiful love story for an amazing educator.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.