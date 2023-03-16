After An Upset Teacher Stormed Out Of A Classroom Saying She 'Won't Ever Be Back,' Students Are Being Urged To Be Kinder

Teaching can be a thankless job. With the stress of the pandemic still looming, students falling behind, behavior issues, low salaries, and burnout, school across the U.S have fallen into utter chaos with resignations piling up.

One frustrated teacher has gone viral due to a video posted on TikTok by a woman named Rose showing what happened when she decided to quit her job in the middle of class.

The teacher stormed out in the middle of class after getting upset with students.

Though there was no video on what prompted the woman to up and leave the classroom, what she said as she left is causing people to feel empathetic toward her.

The 28-second clip captioned “They made the teacher leave” started with the woman saying, “People are laughing. I’m gonna go. I don’t even care if I don’t get paid today. I’m just a stupid old white lady, that’s all.”

Students sitting near the angry woman could faintly be heard protesting her decision and unclear explanations about what had occurred, but she continued to pack up her belongings and muttered to herself.

Nevertheless, the upset teacher told the students that they could do whatever they wanted to and that she no longer cared about what took place in the classroom. She stated that it didn’t matter what she said, they would do what they pleased anyway.

In the end, the woman stormed past the students who shouted “whoa” in an effort to stop her, but she continued and told them, “I’m walking. I’m walking right out the door.

The comments on the video were turned off, but that didn’t stop other TikTokers from sharing the tense exchange and offering their take on what was going on.

Other people jumped in to defend the teacher, accusing kids of disrespecting her.

A man named Clay shared his opinion on what was contributing to the mass teacher resignations across the country in a video he posted to his profile.

Clay explained, “Yes, it could be attributed to the low wages that they get paid. But it also has to do with the fact that these kids have not home training.”

He claimed to understand exactly how these situations develop. According to Clay, the teacher upsets a student, and that kid decides to disrupt the class and encourage others to join them. Soon the teacher is outnumbered and overwhelmed.

He also asserted that the pandemic experience had impacted students’ social skills, causing them to act out, blaming it on a lack of good parenting. Clay advised them to do better and teach their children how to treat other people before the teacher shortage gets much worse than it already is.

Studies have shown that since students were quarantined during Covid-19, behavioral issues in the classroom issues have increased.

According to The Washington Post, since school reopened for in-person learning in 2022, there has been a dramatic shift in student behavior. It has become much more aggressive, and instances of violence have increased across the country.

The National Center For Education Statistics reported in 2022 that 80% of public schools have reported that the pandemic had a negative effect on the socioeconomic development of students. Classroom disruptions, rowdiness, disrespect, and use of prohibited devices are just a few of the issues that have escalated.

The problems are compounded by excessive absenteeism on the part of teachers and students and a lack of willing substitutes. Students and educators need more support and, unfortunately, it is just not there.

Then there are the mental health issues clobbering kids. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 31% increase in suicide attempts that required hospitalization among adolescents in 2020.

Teachers have fared no better post-pandemic and have increasingly suffered from depression, anxiety, stress, and feelings of isolation, outpacing even essential workers in growing mental health concerns. Until we find a way to address the needs of teachers and students, both will struggle to find healthy and productive ways of working together effectively.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.