Meet The Woman Who Hasn't Cut Her Nails In 3 Years

Ever wonder what would happen if you just stopped cutting your fingernails? Don’t worry, you won’t have to conduct the experiment yourself because Simone Taylor has done it for you.

Meet the woman who hasn't cut her nails in over 3 years.

In 2017, after purposely letting her nails grow out for the previous three years, Taylor revealed that she had a nice set of talons that were about 6 inches long.

So, what about picking her nose? Picking things up?

According to Taylor, she has a strict nail care regime that stops her really long fingernails from breaking. She takes it pretty seriously, too.

She said, "I use two coats of nail hardener. For the first coat, I use XXL Nail Thickener by Essence and for the second coat, I use Ultra Strong Nail Hardener also by Essence. It's also helpful to apply cuticle oil every second day."

If you thought that was a commitment, you may be pretty shocked to hear that Taylor spends a whopping three hours painting her nails. And she spends an hour and a half just removing the polish!

It’s hard for me to dedicate even 15 minutes to beauty and personal hygiene. How does this lady have the time to spend three hours just on her nails alone? As you may have expected, having six-inch nails can be quite a hassle.

In 2017, Taylor said, "I have exams at the moment and it’s hard to write, after one hour of writing my hands really hurt. On the computer, I have to type using my knuckles. Luckily, German schools don’t have dress codes, so they don’t cause any issues there. PE is a huge problem, though. I can’t play volleyball, basketball, or anything similar. My PE teachers are always trying to convince me to cut my nails. They’ll never succeed in convincing me but that makes my grades in PE really bad.”

In 2018, Taylor revealed that she was still growing her nails out, which took her to a four-year growth period.

Yikes! Taylor said that she had to re-learn basic tasks, just because she could no longer do them with her nails. She said that she couldn't even write her own name: “My nails are too long to hold a pen properly now."

She also said that her nails have made getting ready in the morning a little harder, adding, "Showering is a bit more difficult. Sometimes my nails get caught in my hair, so I have to be extra careful. I also have to be careful getting dressed. Even if my nails don’t break, it hurts a lot when they get caught on clothing so I take things really slow. Buttoning up a shirt can take ages.”

She also opened up a little more about her fascination with long nails, saying that her obsession started in 2014 after watching nail art tutorials on YouTube and she felt inspired to start growing hers. Taylor also claimed that she never set out to grow them for so long.

But, judging from her Instagram, Taylor is still growing them. And I'd also like to point out that her bio states that she's the winner of the 2016 nailslong contest, so she's obviously achieving those dreams.

And if you're wondering about the status of her toenails at this point? Don’t worry, they are on their way to becoming just as epic.

